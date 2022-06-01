Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Willie Rogers Evans who transitioned December 27th at Scott Regional Hospital. Mr. Evans, a graduate of North School High School, retired from Lady Forest after having worked for over 30 years. He was remembered as having a love for cooking, farming, and helping others. A Memorial Service “On My Way Home” was held January 2nd at the Murray Temple Rebirth COGIC with Elder Clyde Johnson officiating and delivering his eulogy. Mrs. Jackie Johnson was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants were Missionary Katie Frazier and Elders Terry Frazier and Nathaniel Henson. Please remember his family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Bridget Coleman Sampson who transitioned New Year’s Day. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her husband Larry, their son Jalen, and her mother, Mrs. Joyce Spivey. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

The life of Mrs. Quessie Norris Gray, the widow of Thornton Gray, Sr., was celebrated December 29th at Sherman Hill U. M. Church with Rev. James Morris officiating and delivering her eulogy. Mrs. Marie Moffett Crosby was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Revs. Robert Moore and Percy Wright. She was remembered as one who was devoted to God, her family, and as a servant of the community. Special prayers for her son, Thornton (Tracy) Gray, Jr., grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

The life and legacy of Mr. Thomas Wilson Holmes was celebrated New Year’s Day at Lake Central U. M. Church with Pastor Rev. Patricia Williams officiating and delivering his eulogy. Mrs. Portia Nunley-Thompson was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Ike Gray, Albert Anderson, and Mrs. Shirley Horton. Mr. Holmes, a 1964 graduate of East Scott High School, was remembered as always willing to lend a hand to others especially to those in need. He was one of the original members of the East Scott High School Class Reunion. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife of 56 years, Cherry Linda Holmes, and their children, Lisa Finley, Thomas, and Richard (Makeisha) Holmes.

A beautiful Memorial Celebration of Life was held for Mrs. Beatrice “Pie” Parker-Washington December 22nd at Galilee Church Cemetery with Rev. Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering her eulogy. Ms. Marquetta Rossom was the mistress of ceremony. Our prayers are with her children, Kimberely Bennett, Kenneth (Mary), Kellye (Anthony) Adams, Keith, Kirk (Shunee), Kamika (JC) Lewis, and Gregory Fullilove, and sister, Rita Parker-Johnson. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the death of James “Jamie” Tucker, former U. S. Attorney for the Southern District. Tucker, a 1966 graduate of the University of MS School of Law, served with the U. S. Attorney’s Office for more than 20 years. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We join with the family, friends, and fans of the late actress Ms. Betty White in recognizing her legacy. She transitioned at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. The late Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter enjoyed watching “Golden Girls” and considered her to be one of the funniest characters in Golden Girls. We also enjoyed, “If You’re Not in the Obits, Eat Breakfast” where she stared with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks.

Our prayers are with the family, friends and constituents of the late Harry Reid, Jr., U. S. Senator from Nevada from 1987-2017, and Senate Majority Leader from 2007-2015. Former Senator Reid died December 28 at the age of 82.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, including Mrs. Iris O’Neal Gray, Mrs. Violet Morgan who is recuperating at home, LaToya McClendon, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Mae Jane Kimble, Gail Lee, Jean Smith, Lamar Gatewood, Tommy Joe Wash, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Flo Chambers, London Thompson, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas shared his sermon with members of his Church. The sermon’s theme was “Top Button Living.” The scriptures referenced were Genesis 32:22-30 and Matthew 6:33. If we start with the top button on our shirt, then all others fall into place. When we don’t align the buttons with the proper hold, our shirt looks twisted and jacked up. That’s the way we look spiritually when we don’t seek God first in our daily lives. The way each day will look to you is determined by who you look to at the start of each day. God has a way of orchestrating situations to get our full attention. We must have God at the top of our ‘to do list’ daily and include him in everything thereafter. Entering a new year, we can look back and see that God has spared up, rescued us, and blessed us. GOD WANTS TO DEVELOP THE REAL YOU IN 2022!!!

Legacy Change Agents and Slaughter Library supporters encourage our readers to continue to observe the CDC guidelines especially with the emergence of the Omicron Variant. Officials indicate that this variant is rapidly increasing the proportion of COVID-19 cases it is causing. We encourage vaccinations and boosters in order to protect our community residents. Stay safe, warm, and mask up!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the period of January 8th through January 11th, namely, Natasha Battle and Jasean Battle (8), Patsy Bland and Lisa Darby (9), Liakefa Alexander and Mae Bell Hayes (10), and Sariah Ringo and George Watkins (11).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 651: The connection between Deering, Golden, Barnes, Kincaid, Lucas, Johnson, Brown, Holbert, Gilstrap, and Thomas is that they were principals or assistant principals in Morton. Mrs. Holbert served in many other capacities. Congratulations to Elder Melvin Moore for the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 652: Which Scott County school was spared during the March 3, 1966 Candle Stick Park Tornado? Many homes surrounding the school were destroyed.