Legal Seminar on Environmental and Housing Issues at Public Library

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mr. George “Sonny” Parker who transitioned Friday at his home in Mobile. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife and sisters, Mesdames Rita Parker Johnson and Beatrice Washington. Memorial arrangements are incomplete. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the Lofton family in the loss of their son, Devarious Lofton, who was memorialized Saturday March 23rd. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Johnny “Bill” Williams, who passed March 20th at his home. Memorial services were Monday, March 25th at Sylvester U.M. Church. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Eula Mae Patrick who passed Wednesday, March 20th. Memorial services are scheduled for Sunday, March 31st at Midway M. B. Church at 3:00 p.m. Please keep her family, especially her children, in your prayers.

Our prayers are with our readers who are under the weather including Mrs. Dorothy Jones, Ayden Pinkston, Mrs. Flo Chambers, Angel Martinez, Mr. and Mrs. Mitch (Mary) Nichols, Mrs. Mary Jo Walsh, and Mr. Albert Moore.

We were glad to hear from Shenedral Pinkston who has completed her Certified Nursing Assistant program and is enjoying serving others as she continues the Odom-Pinkston tradition of service to others. We’re proud of this former Slaughter Scout and Legacy volunteer. Way to go Shenee!

Congratulations to Lackey Administrator Donna Riser who retired after many years of providing medical care and attention at Lackey Hospital and Lackey Convalescent Home. She was honored with a Retirement and Appreciation Reception Friday, March 22nd at the Barbara Gatewood Gallery where the community expressed appreciation for her service and dedication. We appreciate Mrs. Riser and her many years of service.

We enjoyed the Legacy Save Our Youth Through Community Action (SOYTCA) Forum held Tuesday, April 19th at the Scott Central Attendance Center Gym. Ms. Sherron Day from the Tobacco Free Coalition was the presenter and the subject area was Dangers of the Electronic Cigarette. Student participation was excellent and the responses indicated students were attentive and engaging. She was introduced by SOYTCA coordinator Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Other SOYTCA stakeholders present were Legacy Board Member Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton, Legacy Board Member and Bound to Excel Mentors Andre’ Hollis and Jody Matheny, and Bound to Excel Mentors Elmer Lowery and Roy Lowery. Special thanks to Principal Overstreet and other Scott Central administrators and faculty. Kudos to the high school students who were well disciplined and most respectful to the presenter and other program participants.

Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton (JSU graduate) spoke with 11th graders at Forest High School (FHS) Friday, March 22nd at the FHS Library. The presentation was designed to promote interest in pursuing further studies at JSU. She advised students to stay in school and to take advantage of opportunities to attend JSU. Students also participated in a quiz on ‘old school.’ Thanks to FHS faculty members Kim Shoemaker, Kerry Kenna, Candi Graham, Katherine Grishman, Tim Scott and Lisa Darby.

Following the presentation at FHS, students and parents attended another interesting meeting at the Forest Services Center at 4:00 where they enjoyed refreshments. Students and parents from Scott Central and FHS attended the session. Ms. Kim Kincaid discussed and introduced the ACT Boot Camp to parents and students. For information on the ACT Boot Camp, please call 601-919-5187. JSU Alumni in attendance at this meeting were President Maxine Gilmore, Ester Perry, Lisa Darby, Cynthia Melton and Chineta Perry. Special thanks to John and Rose Anderson for their assistance.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church invites our readers to attend their Spring Revival Sunday, April 14th at 6:00 p.m. and Monday through Thursday (4/15-18) at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Anthony Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Newton will bring the nightly message. Rev. Charles Bell is the pastor.

Special birthday greetings to our babies born during the first week in April, namely; Unity Bell Parker and Lynn Kenna (1), Roseann Lynn (2), Wealth Hunter (3), and Alice Gray and Jakeshia Moore (7).

A reminder to our readers that Spanish classes continue to be held at the Legacy Office Building next to the Slaughter Library on Jones Street. They are held every Thursday at 10:00. Please call 601-469-0990 if you are interested in participating. There is no fee.

Please make a note that the Legacy Annual Yard Sale Bazaar will start Friday, April 5th at 7:00 a.m. and end Saturday, April 6th at 4:00. The sale will be held at the Slaughter Block on Highway 80 and there will be free items as well as items, ranging from linen, furnishings, furniture, clothing, jewelry, and other items, for sale and donations. Additional details will follow in next week’s column. The event is sponsored by Legacy’s Parents Engagement Program.

Our readers are invited to participate in the Legal Seminar/ Presentation this Monday, April 1st at the Forest Public Library starting at 4:00 and ending at 4:30. Legacy Education and Community Empowerment will partner with MS Center for Legal Services Corporation and Forest Public Library in this effort. Legal consultants from MS Legal Services Corporation will make the presentation and present information concerning environmental health issues and housing concerns. Refreshments will be served, and two door prizes will be given away. See you there.

Answer to Women’s History Quiz Teaser #2019-3: In 1972, Victoria ClafinWoodhull became the first female presidential candidate.

Women’s History Quiz Teaser # 2019-4: Who was the first African American to run for United States President?