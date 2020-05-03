The Message

2020 is your year of New Beginnings!

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come. The old has gone, the new has come.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)

New beginnings can be anything from a new job, moving to a new city, or beginning a new relationship. A new beginning can also be entering into a new phase of life, like becoming a new or renewed Christian. New beginnings represent a “fresh” start.

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)

Almost every day I write, “Jesus is the answer!” Yes, He is the answer to true renewal, fresh starts, and new beginnings!

We can try to do things on our own like losing weight, getting promotions, New Year’s resolutions etc., but most of the time when we do things on our own, we fail.

But, “We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us!” (Philippians 4:13)

When we put our total trust in Him, He strengthens us to accomplish our goals!

“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up. Do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” (Isaiah 43: 18-19)

The Holy Spirit is continuously teaching us to not look back at our former life but to look forward to the new life and new day God has given us! Your past isn’t important and shouldn’t hold you back, unless you allow it to. You might have messed up, you might have sinned, you might feel there’s no hope, but God is telling you that today is a new day in your life! It’s a day of “New Beginnings” for each of us!

“You were taught with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires, to be made new in the attitude of your minds and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.” (Ephesians 4: 22-24)

Your past life should not label you as a failure! Stop beating yourself up over past choices and mistakes. You can not “fix” yesterday! It’s done! But today, you can look to Jesus! His grace and mercy are new and fresh every morning! It’s a new day in your life! New beginnings!

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In His great mercy He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” (1 Peter 1:3)

If you can’t seem to move forward due to being reminded of your past, encourage yourself that Jesus paid it all on the cross!

“New Beginnings” for you!