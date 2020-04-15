The Message

God’s Word will set us free

God always does what’s best for us! Why? We’re His children!

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)

Have you ever questioned God, “What are You doing?” Or, “God, where are You?”

There’re times in our lives that we’ve all probably questioned God as to why situations around us were happening. Maybe we prayed and He answered the opposite of what we had hoped for. Or maybe we prayed but haven’t seen or noticed an answer, which makes us feel forgotten!

He always answers our prayers according to what’s best for us. He sees the big picture of our lives and truly knows what’s best. He never punishes us or makes us suffer. God is love!

Sometimes the delays are because He’s working in our lives preparing us for what He’s going to do for us. He desires for us to have hope in Him and not become discouraged! We need to confess with our hearts, “God I don’t understand, but I believe and trust you with my whole heart knowing You always do what’s best for me. I thank you Father that even tho I don’t see any change at the moment, I know you’re answering my prayers! Your timing is perfect! I choose to trust you in Jesus’ name. Amen!”

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” (Galatians 6:9)

God always desires success for each of us! We need to be strong and steadfast in our faith by reading His Word and trusting Him!

“Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and I will help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.” (Isaiah 41:19)

Rejoice if God answers your prayers the opposite of what you had hoped! Remember, He knows more than you! He’s doing what’s best! Later, you will look back and thank Him that He didn’t give you what you had wanted at the time. I’m so thankful that He takes care of us! We are loved!

“Whenever you feel unloved, unimportant, or insecure, remember to whom you belong.” (Ephesians 2:19-22) We are His children!

“Be not dismayed, for I am with you, I will not fail you or forsake you, wherever you go. Be strong and of good courage.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)

God’s word is powerful, truth, and will set us free from our wrong thinking. He’s always working on our behalf. Jesus is seated at the right hand of God interceding for us! When you don’t know how to pray or maybe pray the opposite of what you need, be encouraged that Jesus covers your prayers with His blood! Your prayers are powerful!

Prayer changes everything!