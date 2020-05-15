The Message

God forgives us! Let’s forgive others!

“Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” (Colossians 3:13)

“For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” (Matthew 6:14-15)

God’s word is clear regarding forgiveness. If you desire for God to forgive you, then you must forgive others! This can be a challenge for many of us who have been deeply wounded by others, but we all desire for God to forgive us our sins, so we must choose to forgive others.

The challenge is when we get hurt, it becomes personal, and honestly we feel our hurt is bigger than others.

The devil loves for us to live in a state of unforgiveness. Why? Because all our attention is on ourselves, not on God. The biggest pity parties have been thrown over being hurt by someone. Now I’m not excusing the hurt that we experience from others. But when it happens, and it will happen, we are faced with a choice. We can either live in a prison of unforgiveness or we can be set free by forgiving. Choose to forgive!

Forgiving others doesn’t excuse what they might have done. It’s a choice of turning the hurt and situation over to God and allowing him to deal with it. And he will!

“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:31-32)

This verse encourages us to get rid of the negative mindset and put on the armor of God!

Let’s choose to forgive others, no matter what they’ve said or done. “Let.it.go!” It’s harmful to keep it inside our heart and mind. God desires to set us free, “if” we’ll allow Him to! In our hearts we feel that by not forgiving others, we’re punishing them for hurting us. Friends, we’re not punishing them at all! We’re punishing ourselves! We’ve pulled away from our relationship with God. We can’t focus on Him because we’re focusing all our attention on our hurt. We even play “victim” wanting others to get involved and feel sorry for us. Yes, our heart likes to rally the troops of sympathizers to be on our side. None of this helps!

“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)

Today, let’s choose to forgive those who have hurt us. God will help us. He says to bless those that persecute us. It can be a challenge, but it’ll set us free!

Prayer changes everything!

Jesus is the answer!

Jesus is your answer!