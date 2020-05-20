The Message

Endurance

CONVID-19 has caused many serious situations that go beyond contagious disease and the death of a percentage of people. Apart from the economic crisis, the loss of jobs, etc. the situation has brought out the way some people live. It is worrying to see how they do not follow the rules that the authorities have issued. Many ignore them and this has caused a high spread of the virus.

“Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment.” Romans 13:1-2 ESV.

One of the virtues that the current world has appreciably lost is patience. Many people want things to happen immediately or very quickly, without thinking that it can have negative consequences in their lives. The digital world has imposed itself with that instantaneous format. Few meditate or think that a hectic way of living goes in the opposite direction to what Christ teaches.

Concerning the signs of the times, Jesus said: “By your endurance you will gain your lives.” Luke 21:19 ESV.

In other words, it tells us that perseverance and patience must reside within us. A famous old phrase says that patience is a “virtue admired by all but achieved by few.” Patience is a disposition, it is strength in suffering, it is the fruit of the Spirit. It is being able to cope with any problem and stand with faith in God.

The patience of a Christian is linked to faith in our Lord, and should be a common characteristic in Christian believers. For this reason it is sad to realize that there are many who have let themselves be carried around the world, very often losing patience. We should never forget that the enemy is always on the prowl. “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” 1 Peter 5:8 ESV.

However, “The Lord is not slow to fulfill His promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but all should reach repentance.” 2 Peter 3:9 ESV. Let us be patient until His return enduring trials for the glory of God.

May God bless you.