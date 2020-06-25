The Message

God loves to answer prayers!

“And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of Him.” (1 John 5:14-15)

His word describes His will for us.

“Dear friend, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.” (3 John 1:2)

Yes, our Heavenly Father desires for us to prosper in all things. “All means there ain’t no more.” It encompasses everything. God desires for us to prosper in everything we put our hands to. His will is for us to prosper in our jobs, school, health, finances, relationships, marriages, ministries, etc. Everything.

As we continue to pursue Him in prayer, striving to be more like Jesus, we will prosper.

Why are some Christians not prospering? They just don’t believe they should bother God and ask for anything. This is “religion” talking, not God. Study His word and read how He blessed Abraham with wealth and land and how He promoted Joseph to the 2nd highest ruler in Egypt, accompanied with great wealth. Jesus himself lacked for nothing. His finances prospered as He appointed Judas to be his treasurer.

God loves to bless his children.

Now, it is not God’s will that we become rich and become hoarders. He blesses us so we can have plenty and also bless others. How can you bless someone if you don’t have anything to give?

If we’ll put God first, He will redirect our desires.

“Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness (Jesus), then all these things will be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33)

Money is not evil. It’s the selfish desires and the worship of money that becomes a sin.

“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6:10)

Some Christians only think of money and how much they can accumulate more.

We’re to worship only God. God’s will is for us to have everything we need and desire, but we must keep our eyes focused on Him, not possessions. We watch movies and read stories about some children having everything they want, and turning into a spoiled, selfish, demanding child. God doesn’t want us to be like that, whether it’s a child or an adult. Our focus should be on Jesus.

What about your health? Do you feel it’s God’s will to be in bad health? Jesus said he comes to give us life and life more abundantly! That includes your health. If you are having health issues, ask God to heal you. It’s His will!

Let’s learn to come boldly before God’s throne with our request. He loves to answer our prayers!

Prayer changes everything!