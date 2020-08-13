Reflections

This pandemic has brought the world into a mega crisis that reflects the ability of human beings to respond to very critical situations. It is very sad to see how many do not understand or do not want to understand that this virus is something serious and that there will be profound consequences in the socioeconomic and spiritual aspects. Some of them are already reality.

We live in a world where money and technology predominate and we are pushed at all times to consume, and to be informed in an untrue way. We live dissociated from the Kingdom of God in which Christians believe. A clear end to the pandemic is not yet in sight, and many political sectors continue to be more interested in the future of their mandate than in what the world expects in the near future.

In the face of so much antagonism and excess of information we as Christians should not forget the biblical precepts. “I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” Romans 12: 1-2 ESV

The disobedience to the norms in many, and the arrogance of some leaders in following instructions to face the pandemic, shows us cultural decline of a society that is neither ready nor preparing for a different life. Despite all this, Glory to God, who is always merciful and wants us to be saved in every way. The spirit that lives in us knows about our health too. When we neglect our bodies we commit the sin of ignoring the presence of a virus that can be lethal. However, God gave many scientists wisdom to alert us and study how to combat it. If we, who are not scientists, believe we can control our whole lives, we have fallen into the sin of pride that inevitably leads us to a rebellion before God. “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble. Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” James 6b-7 ESV

“It is still time to reflect, some believe, to face what comes with a good conscience that protects us and frees us from the dangers of an all-encompassing crisis. As the popular saying goes, it is still time to open your eyes if you don't want them to be opened.” Gaston Soublette in Manifiesto (In Spanish. Chile 2020)

“Put false ways far from me and graciously teach me your law! I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I set your rules before me.” Psalm 119 29-30 ESV I hope that our Lord will awaken those asleep with the pandemic. After the storm will come the Light of Him who has always guided us on the path where we have become Saved.

May God bless you.