Our Plans

Throughout our lives we plan many things or activities. We often have goals that many times, because of several causes, are not accomplished. Some people become frustrated and feel defeated and they want to blame somebody, including God. Few people understand that everything has both negative and positive points of view and, even in the worst scenarios, we should quietly meditate and acknowledge that everything has a solution. God always gives us a possibility to grow in our spirits if we consider His will in our plans. “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.” (Galatians 6:7 ESV)

It is necessary to learn that there is always a cause and an effect, and the spiritual realm is no exception. A Christian disciple, when he has made his plans, will have only two ways to accomplish them: one is to follow what the world or our flesh pushes us to do and the other is what the Holy Spirit has revealed to us should be done.

The world’s way is carnal, temporal and always going to be corrupted. This way means we trust in our own impulses trying to satisfy the flesh’s desires. These plans, sooner or later, will fail and we will become frustrated, and sometimes depressed, leading to a medicinal solution, or worst case scenario, to alcohol or drugs, making everything worse. We need to acknowledge that only God can lead our plans in the right way. Our Lord allows us to fail but at the same time shows us His way. He changes what is negative to a positive when we have faith and trust in Him. “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28 ESV) We should not forget what Jesus Christ said to his disciples; “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you.” (John 14:26 ESV) The Helper will push away all our disillusionments and the enemy cannot defeat those who trust in God.

When we sow with faith in the Spirit, our plans will please God, resulting in good fruits and freedom. “It is the hard-working farmer who ought to have the first share of the crops. Think over what I say, for the Lord will give you understanding in everything.” (2 Timothy 2:6-7 ESV) All disciples who are serving the Lord will receive an appropriate award. If we want to win the race and receive the promised reward, we should run with patience according to God’s will. We should not forget that for all who sow in the flesh their fruits will perish. Meanwhile, spiritual fruits of the Spirit are everlasting and never become corrupted. They will stay after our body’s death. “For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life.” (Galatians 6: 8 ESV).

May God bless you.