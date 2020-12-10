His Call

By Pastor Luis Cartagena

Not all people feel emotions the same way, personally I like to admire and feel the beauty of God’s creation. I can be walking on the sea shore, climbing up a mountain, feeling the profound silence in a desert, enjoying the wilderness, many things that many people don’t consider, I understand. Those feelings can turn to sorrow when we watch tragedies and misery around the world. In our daily life, especially with what is happening now in the world and in our country, we should not remain indifferent. Is impossible to be indifferent. How many times we listen without completely discerning that it is God who is expressing Himself in everything, and how much it means.

There are other calls that not many people hear, for example, “And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then I said, ‘Here am I! Send me.’” Isaiah 6:8 (ESV) God uses the word explaining to us that He is speaking about all Celestial and Earthy creation. To humanity, as part of His creation, was given many abilities as to relate, to listen and to feel the beauty and also to feel the sorrow of suffering, tragedies and afflictions. He gave us the speech, the reason and the intellect in a different level from all other creation.

Actually many of those capacities people are using in a way that is not God’s nature and against His will. Such is the case when somebody doesn’t hear His call and ignore the Word filling up their lives with mundane things and fake news. Under this indifference it is impossible to show God’s love. When we are not conscious about His call in everything created around us, praises would sound as a rubber bell. “If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.” 1 Corinthians 13:1 (ESV)

We need to be in tune with God’s vibrations because it is the only way to understand His lovely nature which sent His only Son to the Earth and sacrificed Him on the cross because of His love for us. His call comes through His Son Jesus Christ. Jesus is the only way to find Him and to feel the beauty of His creation. “You search the Scriptures because you think that in them you have eternal life; and it is they that bear witness about Me, yet you refuse to come to Me that you may have life. I do not receive glory from people. But I know that you do not have the love of God within you.” John 5:39:42 (ESV)

Usually we go close to other people trying to tell them about God’s call yet we find ourselves talking about the last barbecue instead. We need to admit that not everybody has our feelings and will of sharing our communion. The only thing we should do is keep going and loving as He asked and showed us to do. It is the only answer to His call.

May God bless you.