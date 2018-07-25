The Message

Keep your eyes on Jesus

Disappointments and hurts can sometimes cause us to feel alone or abandoned; but God always assures us that we’re never alone…..ever.

“...for God Himself has said, “I will never, never let go of your hand: I will never, never forsake you.” So that we fearlessly say, “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid: what can man do to me?” (Hebrews 13:5-6)

No matter what we’re going through at the moment or season, God reminds us that He is with us whether we “feel” it or not. Obviously, when we’re going through a storm or major trial, the devil works hard to make us feel alone, abandoned, and that God is nowhere near. Friends, this is just the opposite of the Truth (Jesus is truth). He tells us in His Word that He is with us holding our hand through EVERY trial we face. He protects us as a mother hen protects and shelters her babies.

“Yes, even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you O Lord, are ALWAYS with me…” (Psalm 23)

God is encouragement and comfort. Even though trials and storms can hit hard and attack us with hurt and disappointments, they can become easier and turned around to victory “if” we will place our broken heart at the foot of the cross and trust Him to be with us and provide His protection.

“O Lord, my comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life.” (Psalm 119:50)

When we’re facing a fierce storm, which causes our emotions to be on a roller coaster, and our hearts are broken in to with hurt and disappointments, our Heavenly Father is beside us with open arms. He promises He will comfort, shelter, and protect us.

Personally, many times in my life, my heart has been broken with hurts and disappointments, but I always knew in my heart my Heavenly Father loved me and was with me, even when I didn’t feel it. His word, which is truth, offers us hope, comfort, and reassurance.

God desires to restore our “joy” (strength) so we may live a productive life again. The devil works hard to steal your joy and keep you feeling defeated.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)

Prayer: “Thank you God for walking with me each step I take. Thank you for wrapping your loving arms around me and never leaving me. Thank you for healing my heart when it’s been broken. Thank you for understanding my hurts and disappointments and comforting me. O God, I’m reminded today that I am your child, you love me and I’m never alone! In Jesus’ name, Amen (so be it).

I encourage you to keep your eyes on Jesus and not on your problem. He is your refuge and will take care of you, I promise!