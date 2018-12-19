The Message

Christmas and Peace

We celebrate in this season with faith the moment in which the Son of God is made man by being born in a manger. It could have been in a palace next to the powerful and wealthy of that time, but it comes to a place of pastors, poor and humble dedicated to faithfully care for the flocks of the rich. And it was they who devoted themselves to disseminating the Good News that the Savior was born.

In my native land it is already summer, but in any case it is traditional to have Christmas pines decorated with white cotton motes resembling snow, and like here, the houses are decorated with colored lights etc. Only in the northern hemisphere in which we are located, Christmas usually has the presence and the natural cold of the snow. Thanks to the globalization in communications, all the commercial world anticipates two to three months of special offers. So much of the population in this Christian world does not anticipate the celebration of the Advent of our Savior, but rather they are preoccupied with what to buy. It is as if the advertising agencies take control at this time. It should not be like that, but it is.

I wonder if Jesus agrees with what happens in the celebration of His birth. Because apart from the sign of the angel that God sent at that time, in the way Jesus was born there is a whole message of humility and austerity that the world ignores. “And the angel said to them, ‘Fear not for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For dare you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.’” Luke 2:10-12 ESV

No doubt the place predestined by God for the birth of his Only Son was the humblest, there was no such thing as today where there would be a press conference in a palace, there were only angels praising God. “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!’”. Luke 2:13-14

When we speak of the heights we refer to heaven, that infinite space of God where we direct our praises. That sky reaches our spirit bringing peace, and stillness that keeps us away from the aggressive and commercial environment. The Holy Spirit guides us through paths of peace and justice because we celebrate the Lord’s arrival on earth. Those of us who believe and have fellowship with Him feel something different from the rest of the world. We wish that these days were different. “Look carefully now how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.” Ephesians 5:15-17 ESV

The peace will be with you.