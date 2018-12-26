The Message

Have you been verbally attacked or talked about?

“But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you..” (Matthew 5:44)

Most of us have wished at various times in our past when we were verbally attacked by someone, that this verse would disappear from the Bible and we could have the freedom to say what we wanted in order to defend ourselves. Well, we might not have argued back, but we’re all guilty of at least thinking it. Our soulish nature, which is our mind and emotions, desires to fight back when we’re attacked, but Jesus tells us to love our enemies and bless those that curse and verbally attack us. What? “Love” our enemies? The answer is yes, we should seek God on ways to do good to those that hate us and more importantly to pray for them.

Most of the time when someone attacks us verbally, there are emotions stirring inside of them which can cause them to lash out and attack those around them. When we are faced with these actions we should ask God to open our eyes and heart to see what He sees, which is probably a deeply wounded heart.

Hurting people and bullies tend to build emotional barricades around themselves to hide what’s hurting on the inside of their heart. No, we don’t have to be a doormat of verbal abuse, but we should try to understand their heart so we can have more patience and empathy in dealing with the situation.

“Rejoice always (even though it’s difficult), pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18)

Friends, the only way we can love our enemies and have victory is to give them what we have. If we’re praying and seeking God with a thankful heart and walking in God’s love, we will be able to rise above any attacks from the devil. He enjoys causing dissension among Christians! He loves for us to get our feelings hurt and quit church. He loves for us to walk in unforgiveness. I encourage you to stand strong in love and don’t allow the devil to win! Love, pray, and bless your enemies!

Yes, we are called to walk in love no matter the cost. When we ask God to bless our enemies, we are spiritually “letting go” of the problem and releasing it to God, allowing Him to handle the problem. He will handle it, I promise!

Today choose to walk in love! God’s love is freedom!

The next time we’re attacked, let’s remind ourselves to be like Jesus! Let’s remind ourselves of the Disney song from the movie Frozen, “Let it Go!” Ha. Yes, as we make these wise choices, we are becoming more like Jesus every day!