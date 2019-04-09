The Message

Who am I, and why am I here?

Have you recently met someone that declared, “I need to discover who I am; I need to find me”…..?

Over the years I have come across many young people who have stated this. They don’t feel they know who they really are. They may have lived many years to please others. They also may be floundering with their careers, jumping from one job to the next, moving from one location to another, not knowing what their calling in life should be.

God’s Word tells us, “When God created man, He made him in the likeness of God.” (Genesis 5:1)

It’s not difficult understanding what God is like. Look at the life of Jesus. Jesus never made anyone sick during His ministry (remember, He and the Father are one). He never made anyone poor or rejected. He loved people unconditionally and welcomed children. He was an encourager and a forgiver. These are all traits of God and we are made in His image!

We’re God’s creation, made in the likeness of God and He doesn’t create “junk” or “mistakes!”

“You yourselves are God’s temple and…God’s Spirit lives in you.” (1 Corinthians 3:16)

We’re God’s personal temples! His spirit lives within us! This means we can’t be as bad as the devil tells us! “We’re the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus!” (2 Corinthians 5:21)

Yes, Jesus calls us His friend. When we realize this, it won’t matter who dislikes us. Our focus will be on Jesus. We’ll no longer dwell on others or ourselves.

Jesus said, “I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.” (John 15:15)

He calls us His friend and reveals His plans to us. Did you get that? His Word says that He will reveal to us His plans for our life!

God isn’t the author of confusion. The devil will try to confuse you so you won’t know who you are, but you must fight these lies by thanking your Heavenly Father who created you for a reason/purpose. God will not leave you in the dark regarding your career decisions. His Word is “a lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path.” That’s comforting to know! Yes, He’ll show us the way!

“You are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His wonderful light.” (1 Peter 2:9)

You are God’s child and He has given you a purpose and plan for your life! Your plan is unique and created especially for you! He will reveal that plan to you! Prayer changes everything!

As you pray, trust and have faith that He is giving you direction today!