Voting will be safe

This part I continue to print. It needs to be read. One thing I want everyone to do is to go out and cast your vote for the candidate of your choice. Please go tothe polls and cast your vote on one of the machines.

There is so much hoopla about the mail in votes what could go wrong and your vote not be counted. Some details of mail in voting:

1) You have to get your ballot from the Circuit Clerk’s office, not one that is sent to you in the mail as some I have seen.

2) You have to have your ballot notarized to be counted.

3) You cannot get a mail in ballot unless you can give a legitimate reason for you not being able to go to the polls on November 3rd and you cannot use Covid 19 as an excuse to get a mail in ballot.

4) Without the proper signatures in the correct spaces allowed your vote will not count.

Go out to vote.

People want to know if, it will be safe to go out and vote. I want to reiterate that you should go to the polls and vote. There will be a person whose only job description is to sanitize each machine after each use. Not several times a day but after each use by a voter. You will never go to a machine that has not been sanitized. No one will touch your photo ID except you. The encoders will be sanitized after each person’s use. Please drop the encoders in the provided box for their return, so that they can be sanitized for the next person’s use.

We are asking everyone to wear a mask for their benefit as well as the benefit of others. We know that a mask is not required, but living safely should be a requirement for everyone. I like saying, “I like living without pain, so therefore I wear a mask.”

We are trying to cover all aspects of sanitization for the voter’s safety. The voter’s safety is very important to us. Now go out and vote for the candidate of your choice.

Received this information from Monzell Stowers sister Nettie Stowers. “Mon is doing well. He is accepting calls and visitors at the rehabilitation hospital given. Mr. Monzell Stowers. River Bridge Specialty Hospital, 206 Front Street, Vidalia, Louisiana 71373, Phone number - 318-336-6598”

Sympathy to the Swan Family in the passing of Marie Swan. Tentatively scheduled, her services will be Saturday. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Graffenread Family in the passing of Robert Oneil Graffenread. His arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the McGuinn Family in the passing of James Thomas “Mr. Mack” McGuinn. His services were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Davis Family in the passing of Dennis Davis. His graveside services were last Saturday at Pleasant Gift M. B. Church, Morton. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Banks Family in the passing of Harvey Banks. His graveside services were last Saturday at Greenleaf M. B. Church, Ludlow. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Smith Family in the passing of Estelle Smith. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Wright Family in the passing of Joe Allen Wright. His graveside services were last Saturday at Green Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Flowers Family in the passing of Timothy Flowers. His graveside services were last Saturday at Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Monzell Stowers, Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington in Memphis with her daughter Franzella, Cora Ealy Odom is between her home and her granddaughter in Oxford, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399-@gmail.com.