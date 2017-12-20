Miss Hattie

When I awoke during the middle of the night, I felt a strange situation. The house had taken on a different type of cold....and I mean real cold.

As many of you know, falling has become a real and present danger around here. I must keep my walker with me and to watch where I am going, and my surroundings.

And then the snow! I climbed back in bed only to know by looking out the bathroom window that it was really coming down! Wow! My kinda of weather.....or it used to be my kind of weather. There was a time, not many years ago, that I would be one of the first to be dressed and attack anyone in sight with my trusty right arm “get them in the face”, at which I had become pretty good.

Now, I shudder to think where I might land if I took one step outside.

Ahhhhh back in the olden days, on Glenwood Drive, Walker was always my first target. Then when we creamed Scott and Brent.....the race was on. And I was in the middle of it. We would go inside just to change into some dry clothes.

We scooped snow off the roof of the car to make “snow ice cream.” This was one of Mother's recipes we ate in Forest. She took some fresh, clean snow from the top of the car and mixed sugar and vanilla. Yuck, it was awful, but we tried a few spoonfuls anyway.

But this year, I decided, along with the rest of my body, to sit on the couch and drink my Cafe Mocha. I grabbed the throw blanket from Brent and Mary Carol last year, and just decided to enjoy the wonder....just outside my home.

The more the little flakes came down, the more beautiful the back yard became. It was like God was hand painting each branch with his majestic brush. Each leaf glistened as the snow became stronger. I did not go outside, I did not get dressed. But God and I had some very special moments together.

Sometimes it is the little things that can leave a lasting memory.