Morton News

Announcements: The final day for the month of December We Care Mission Food Distribution in 2017 is Friday, December 22. Those eligible may register to pick up their food box from 10 a. m.-12 noon at Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations to: MPD Sergeant Josh Holmes on his promotion to Assistant Chief of Police.

To: Those women athletes with local ties who were chosen to represent the state of Mississippi by being enshrined in the museum celebrating the state’s 200th Birthday. Selected to reign on Mississippi's All-time roster are: Rita Easterling, graduate of Morton High School, earning Mississippi’s Miss Basketball, playing at Mississippi college where she was named to the Kodak All-American team and played for the Chicago Hustle of the now-defunct Women’s Professional Basketball League and was named the league’s MVP of the all-star game. And Victoria Vivians, graduate of Scott Central High School who is the only active Player named to the list, now a member of the Mississippi State University varsity team. Her place on the roster centered on making Magnolia state basketball history by scoring 5,172 points during her high school career, as the first three-time winner of the Gillom Trophy given each year to Mississippi’s best collegiate player, was a member of the Lady Bulldogs appearance in and reaching the championship game in the NCAA Tournament and played in all 39 games leading with 16.2 points per game (the third leading scorer in MSU history.

Prayers and concern for: Lonnie Stevens, Edna Tagert, Loretta Palmer and continued concern/prayers for William Beggani, Jr. and Clint Cannon both deployed to Afghanistan.

Sympathy to the families of: Marie Babb, Lum J. “LJ” Jacobs, Max Everet Evans, Dorothy L. Johnson, Kenneth “Sandy” G. Sanders, Ruth F. Marty, Richard Leon Tadlock, Laura Turner O’Cain, Charles Walker and Harold Dennis.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Randy, Sharley and Samantha Robertson of Sciuate, Massachusetts were in town for several days visiting family and friends. While here they attended the wedding of their niece/cousin Anna Miles Robertson and Matt Anthony and the many dinners, parties and receptions surrounding the lovely ceremony held at The Warehouse in Jackson.

Cathy Johnson and Helen Watkins were among the many who attended the annual “Love Came for Me”-Christmas by Candlelight production at First Baptist church of Jackson. Their glowing report of the beauty of the message and the talented vocalists and musicians was enhanced by the fact that they sat for portraits drawn by recognized artist, Rev. Joe McKeever. According to them, his finished works flattered them.

Tito and Wilda Echiburu were invited guests for the reception on the evening prior to the opening of two museums (Mississippi’s 200 Years of History and Civil Rights). Wilda was a contributor to the History Museum with donations of her, now deceased, parents outstanding native art. Natives of Chile, they made their home in Mississippi after following their daughter and family to Morton. Senior Juan Cartagena, a master woodworking genius producing amazing art and reconstruction of replacement wooden parts for antique furniture and making his own tools designed for each task (skills he learned as a very young man in his native land). Wilda Cartagena was a world recognized tapestry artist who exhibited her works in many venues/galleries, including Europe. Her cloth and yarn art creations depicted scenes and memories of her native land, also. A personal word of appreciation goes out to this family for the generous donation of priceless works of art.

Merry Christmas from this columnist and family. May each of you faithful readers be of good cheer during this blessed season and receive God’s continued rich blessings throughout 2018. It is hard to believe that the New Year has approached so rapidly (for me, at least).