Morton News

Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution for September is scheduled on Friday 13th and Friday 27th at Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Those wishing to acquire more details on the “Camp and Jam” music festival in Polkville from September 16-21 or to inquire about performing, call Claudia at 601-955-9182 or Jay at 601-946-0280.

Morton Homemaker Volunteer Club will meet on Wednesday, September 4 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Congratulations to: Bro. Larry Duncan on being honored at Salem Baptist church for his faithful service as pastor to the congregation for 25 years. The Sunday morning service “Pastor Appreciation” was dedicated to Bro. Larry. Receiving many tributes and memories of the journey together the congregation presented a monetary gift and continued the celebration with a “Pot Luck” meal and fellowship. Bro. Larry and his family served East Morton Baptist Church for several years and most residents remember their presence and his many pastoral gifts shared with the congregation and community during that time.

To: Jimmy Farris on the celebration of his Birthday anniversary, August 29. May God’s richest blessings go with him throughout the years. His dedication to his community and the many hours he spends helping others make Morton a better place to live. Thank you, Jimmy.

Prayers and concern for: Prentiss Watts (2 years old), Chris Burkes, Bobby Joe Richardson and continued concern for Jimmy Paul Easterling and Betty Eure.

Sympathy to the families of: Carolyn Fountain Crechael of Raymond (graduate of MHS), James G. Harris, Jr., Elizabeth Darlean Arrington and Nicholas W. Boykin.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Those Morton MHV Club members attending the Leadership Training/County Council meeting on Tuesday, August 27 were; Diane Kirk, Bobbie Hodges, Florence Measels, Shirley Sawyer, Judy Stegall, Kathy Warren and Helen watkins. They were informed by an interesting program presented by Nicole Kennedy and Michae McLemore on Breast Health and advances in medical care in treating diseases of the breast and breast cancer. Diane, Florence Judy, Kathy and Helen enjoyed their monthly “Dutch Treat” meal/fellowship at Wendys prior to the meeting.

Jimmy and Rebecca Farris have returned from an extended weekend visit with their son, Dr. Brad Farris, in Atlanta. While there they dined out on Sunday at lunch with Rebecca’s cousin, charlie Haynes and his wife Franca.