Morton News

Announcements: Exciting news is out for the upcoming Wing Dang Doodle Festival on Saturday, September 28th with the announcement that entertainment for the 16th annual event will showcase local talent to entertain those present. Coordinated by Irene Martin, featured artists are Lynn Johnson, Lydia Powell, Lillie Bradshaw, Chase Gaddis, Anita Webb, Ethan Powell, Emily Baker, Rev. Walter Patrick, Roderick Partick, Robert James Starr and Mike Lee. They will perform many genre of music (vocal and instrumental). Two separate sessions are scheduled: 8:45-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.

We Care Missions Food Distribution (the last for the month of September) will be held on Friday, September 27 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Fellowship Hall of Morton Unnited Methodist Church, 29 Church street.

The staff at Morton Public Library announces that those willing to donate gently used books, no longer wanted in their home, to bring them by the library for the ongoing “Book Sale Fundraiser”

The French Camp Community Club Harvest Festival Benefit Auction will be held at the Natchez Trace Historic Village, French Camp, MS on Saturday, October 12 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event will feature: music, horse & carriage rides, crafts, sorgum making, country home store and food. Those wishing to donate hand-made items (Quilts, furniture, bird houses, etc.) for auction will be featured on the Harvest Festival stage. Information at 662-547-6482.

Congratulations to: Those winning ribbon awards at the recent Homemakers Fair held on Tuesday, September 10. In the food preservation/canning category-Frank Edmundson-Blue/Sweepstakes for Blackberry Jam and Blackberry Jelly entries. For other categories those Morton MHV club members won: Betsy Comfort-Blue/Sweepstakes and Blue on her Paintings, Bobbie Hodges-Blue/Sweepstakes on Adult Afghan, Cathy Johnson- Blue/Sweepstakes on Machine Quilted Reese Bag and Red-Fall Wreath, Frisky Roland-Blue/Sweepstakes-Floral Blessings Framed Picture and Kitchen Angel and Red on Swirled Art Ceramic vase, Helen Watkins Blue on Ceramic Puppies and Red on beaded Dove Picture and Wooden Cross. Other winners: Kisty Powell Blue/Sweepstakes on Adult Fishes and Love Afghan and Painted Metal Jewelry, Zettie Walters-Blue/Sweepstakes on Horseshoe Sun Catcher, Janice Noel-Blue/Sweepstakes on Wrap Apron and blue on Sewing Projects (Pillow and Apron), Paula Bell-Red on Multicolored Lap Robe, Gwen Nichols-Red on Sunflower Wreath, Connie Stewart-Red on Art Picture Exhibit, Connie Wash- Red on Scarf Entries. These entries represented Scott County residents’ skills and many hours of design and labor to fashion these items. All Sweepstakes are eligible to advance to the MS State Fair.

Prayers and concern for: Danny Watkins, Linda Beeland, Vernon Crotwell, Scottie Williamson of Starkville (request of Lacey and Lynda Harvey), Roxie Laird and continued concern for Rita Scott, and Julie Scott, Benton Nail, Tim Patterson, Jeanette Bustin and Jimmy Paul Easterling.

Sympathy to the families of: Dee Farfan, Don Patrick, Martha Hewes (mother of Valerie Fountain), Joann Patrick Lewis, Peggie J.Gardner, Michael Franklin Bates and Shannon Dennis.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: The Strohms, Harry, Sarah’ their daughter/son- in-law and grands: Stephan and Madeline Cole, their children, Levi Sophia, Lillian, Joshua, Elisha and Amelia enjoyed a family gathering at Vogel State Park near Atlanta, GA where they celebrated the recent wedding of their daughter/sister/ aunt Annie and Nicholas Freas. They were delighted that her brother and family, Jack, Gloria and Gideon Strohm, from California, were able to join them.

Those Morton MHV members joining the more than 50 members/agents/guests attending the MHV Capital Area Meeting (September 20) held at Trinity Baptist Church in Carthage with hostess clubs of Leake County were: Betsy Comfort, Bobbie Hodges, Florence Measells, Frisky Roland, Shirley Sawyer, Judy Stegall, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins representing Scott County (among the 12 members/one agent). Copiah, Hinds, Madison and Rankin Counties were also represented. Beautiful decorations of a large variety of sewing items featuring the “Sewing in Love” theme were very interesting to view and recognize from the past and present. Welcome to the group was offered by Bro. Dale Rogers, Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church and Carthage Mayor, Mary Ann Wilder Vivians. Delicious breakfast and break treats were offered and take away bags provided many useful items to each attendee. State President, Minnie Vaughn of Walthall County, gave the MHV Update and Dr. Paula Threadgill, Associate Director, MSUES brought the MSU Update and Dr. Sherry Surrette offered any assistance needed from the Southwest Region research Center in Raymond would be available there.

Michelle McCann Education/Information speaker of Baptist Hospital-Leake gave a most interesting/inspiring program on the needs of third world women for access to basic sanitary napkins which are non existent in their countries, because of taboos surrounding their monthly periods. She shared patterns for projects to help women reclaim control of their lives and health and learn that Jesus loves them by making and providing washable pads to be shipped to those women. Don Cook “Uncle Buck” entertained with a most enjoyable humorous account of news items found in the local paper about the activities of some of the ladies present.