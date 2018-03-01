Morton News

Announcements: Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club (MHV) will have the first regular club meeting of 2018 on Wednesday, January 3 at Morton Public Library commons room beginning at 1:00 p. m.

Quick Bites programs offered through MSU Extension Service will be held on Thursdays during lunch from 12 noon -1 p.m. at the MSU/Scott County Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest. Bring a lunch and learn about and enjoy the the presentations offered in January. January 4: “Japanese Floral Design” with Lynette McDougal, Instructor, Plant and Soil Sciences at MSU. January 11: “Technology Tools for Saving Money” by Bekah Sparks, MSU Extension Instructor, Center for Technology Outreach. January 25; “Rural Medical and Science Scholars with Ann Sansing, MSU Extension Instructor Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion, Rural Medical and Science Medical Scholars. These interaction video presentations are free but your intention to attend should be by pre-registration. Call 601-469-4241 for more information and to register.

Congratulations to: Morton Elementary School K-2 Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Shelia Thompson.

To: Those students representing Morton High School at East Central Community College receiving endowed and annual scholarships during a reception held in the Brakeen-Wood Gymnasium on the Decatur campus. They were: Kalen Brown-Sue Gunter Memorial Scholarship; Ramiah Johnson, Ambeer Trest and Facundo Quevedo all recipients of Bank of Morton Scholarships.

To: Victoria Vivians, Scott Central Hugh School graduate, on earning SEC Player of the week, her second in a four week span of women's college basketball. This honor was due to her performance in LasVegas where MSU defeated host team UNLV and 22nd ranked Syracuse. She was named Duel in the Desert Rebel Division MVP after averaging 24 points and 7.5 rebounds in the tournament. She has now scored 2,000 points during her college career.

Prayers and concern for: Annette Tadlock, Lamont Sturkin, Cal Laseter, Mary Nell Traxler and continued concern for those still in rehab and therapy, also those enduring the various “bugs” and flu that has many friends and neighbors under the weather and prayer blessings for those traveling during the holiday season and sports outings.

Sympathy to the families of: Dorothy Louise Spears, Mary Jones of Pearl (aunt of Liz Nash), C. L. “Bossie” Wadsworth, Dale Risher, Don Ray Phipps, Reggie Hunter (former Morton resident and graduate of MHS) and Frank Colbert.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Kyle Roland Sybil flew “home” after Christmas to visit with parents and brother, Mel, Frisky and Brian. While in town, prior to RVing to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Bowl, she visited with MHS classmate, Rhonda Phillips Torrence, aunt and uncle Chester and Shirley Sawyer and brother Brian during “Meet, Greet and Eat” dinner at Asadores Mexican Grill and Steak House in Morton.