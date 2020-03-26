Morton News

Announcements: All restaurants have cancelled in room dining. Only take-out or drive through orders will be served. To confirm availability of your order, call the number of the restaurant you prefer to use to pick up your food.

Local Stores: Fairway Foods and Dollar General are reserving the first 1 or 2 business hours to those customers 60 years or older and those with health issues making them vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

A note of gratitude goes out to MHS graduate/MSU standout football player/academic star, Taveze Calhoun, on committing to provide scholarships to MHS seniors, one for a male and one for a female. The criteria requires that a recipient must plan to further their education at a community college, university or trade school and have maintained a GPA 2.8 or higher, write a 500 word letter or create a video explaining what leadership, serving and character means to the student and how they have shone it in their lives so far, and have at least one letter of recommendation from a staff member of Morton High School. The $500 scholarships are a continuation of the example of leadership and character demonstrated by Taveze throughout his time spent in athletics and studies in lower and higher education.

Congratulations to: Noah Harvey on winning the Scott County Farm Bureau Agricultural Art Contest. He is a second grader at ERA and was awarded a $25 prize. He is eligible to advance to the District level.

To: Cezar Arrovo-Torres, a student at ECCC, on receiving an award during the Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference.

To: Those students, representing Morton, on being inducted into the Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at ECCC, Shelby McNeece, Whit Lee, Destinie Lloyd, Brian Runnels, Jorian Jackson and Dylan Grantham. All members must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework and maintained at GPA of at least 3.5 or higher.

Prayers and concern for: Amos Johnson and continued concern for Kelly Langford, Bea Phillips and all impacted by the pandemic virus raging throughout the world.

Sympathy to the families of: Sue Jones, Mrs. Elsie Riser Hawkins, Opal Hardy Anderson, Mr. Willie M. Graham, Fred Norman Huff, Earl Staggs, Sr. and Willie Lyle Tate.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Correction: Karole King Farris Thomas of Salt Lake City, UT, was not able to visit relatives in Mississippi as reported, but was delighted that her daughter and son-in-law Beth and John Rosswog were hosted by uncles/cousins and their families during their visit.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: While everyone, especially the faithful readers of this column are confined and requested to refrain from close contact with others this is one way to encourage and brighten those we see, if even from a distance.

The Value of a Smile

It costs nothing but gives much.

It enriches those who receive without making power to those who give.

It takes but a moment, but the memory of it sometimes lasts forever.

None is so rich or mighty that he can get along without it.

And none is so poor that he cannot be made rich by it.

It creates happiness in a home, fosters good will in business and the countersign of friendship.

It brings rest to the weary, cheer to the discouraged, sunshine to the sad, and is natures best antidote for trouble.

It cannot be bought, begged, borrowed, or stolen, for it is something that is of no value until it is given away.

Some people are to tired to smile, so give them one of your own since no one needs a smile so much as he who has none to give.

I shall praise him for His wondrous help: He will make me smile again, for He is my God.