Morton News

Announcements: Excel Community and Learning Center, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton, will have the annual Chicken Plate Meal on Thursday, June 25. There will be curbside service with pick up from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Delivery can be made for orders of five or more. The meal consists of chicken strips, baked beans, coleslaw, cookie and beverage for $8 per plate. Tickets are available at Excel or from volunteers or by calling/reserving 601-732-1800.

Congratulations to: Those MHS students selected by student body votes to be featured in the 2019-20 yearbook. Most Athletic-Matthew Brasfield; Best All Around-Keshawn Davis and Samera Scott; Best Personality-Alexis Jackson and Ian Kennedy; Friendliest-Bjorn Gipson; Wittiest- Mallory Irby; Most Likely to Succeed-Keshawn Davis and Alexis Jackson and those achieving membership in the Accelerated reading 100 Point Club-Lottie Taylor, Spencer Summerall and Batia Grove.

To: John and Betty Lou Clark of Jackson on the celebration of her 90th Birthday and their 70th Anniversary simultaneously on June 14th. Friends, Mel and Frisky Roland extend prayers for God’s richest blessings on them throughout the year.

Prayers and concern for: Sam Latham of Brandon (request of the Mel Rolands), Woods Roberson (request of Kathy Warren), and continued concern for Dolly Mooney.

Sympathy to the families of: Correction-Melissa Williamson (daughter of Marilyn Mayshaw, former member of the Morton MHV club-not MHS club), Blanche Patricia Faherty Hoseman (mother of Lt. Governor, Delbert Hoseman), Vernell Gipson, Earnest “Bubba” Ferguson, Devarious Ragsdale, Raymond J. Rawson, Robert “Bob” Rester, MD (former resident of Forest-graduate of Forest High School), W. J. “Dub” Measels, Herbert Register and Robert Marion “Buddy” Baylor

The Rolands were quite pleased to see our friends, John and Betty Lou Clark featured and interviewed on WLBT news on Sunday. Betty Lou and Mel were co-workers at GMAC in Jackson for many years and the Clarks had us in their home on several occasions by gathering staff members of the business together. Their church family at Christ United Methodist Church surprised them with the drive by celebration. Many invitations had gone out for the special day to be held at Christ facilities, but due to the COVID-19 isolation plans had to be canceled. Neighbors decorated the beautifully manicured yard for the parade and delivery of greeting cards. Betty Lou shared the news that they received more than 80 by mail and with the 25 or more, making at least 100 + expressions of admiration and love.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Takin’ time to type out a sincere greeting for a blessed and Happy Father’s Day to all of the wonderful men who nurture their children and love them “to the sky and back.” As for this columnist, first God gave me the best ever and he directed me to choose the other best for our children. May He continue to look over and care for those precious dads who deserve lots of love.

With each of these special men in our lives, we pause to honor those like Mr. Blair who was taken from his family by a criminal last Friday. We express our sympathy and love to him and all law enforcement personnel who risk their lives to protect us (all of us).

Thought that this little bit of humor might go along with those comments expressed above.

A man was being tailgated by a stressed out woman on a busy boulevard. Suddenly, the light turned yellow just in front of him. He did the right thing, stopping at the crosswalk, even though he could have beaten the red light by accelerating through the intersection. The tailgating woman suddenly became furious. She honked her horn and screamed in frustration as she missed her chance to get through the intersection. She was still in mid rant when she heard a tap on her window. She looked up into the face of a police officer. The officer ordered her to exit the vehicle with her hands up. He took her into the police station where she was searched, finger printed, photographed and placed in a holding cell. After a couple of hours, a policeman approached the cell opened the door and escorted her back to the booking desk. The arresting officer was waiting with her personal effects. He said, “I’m very sorry for this mistake. You see, I was behind your car while you were blowing your horn, shaking your fist, and using terrible language. I had noticed the stickers in your back window. There was a Jesus Saves sticker, a God is my Co-Pilot sticker, a Take your Children to Church sticker and down on the trunk was a chrome-plated Christian fish emblem. Naturally I assumed you had stolen the car.”