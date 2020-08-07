Sam’s Diner, following closure due to COVID-19, is now back open, beginning on Tuesday, August 4. Business hours are: Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Friday nights from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Congratulations to: Constance Slaughter Harvey on being honored for her efforts, several decades ago, in having the Mississippi Highway Patrol hire black troopers. At that time three qualified men were made MS Highway Patrol troopers. She was honored by them with the presentation of a beautiful Eagle Trophy, the symbol of her Alma Marta, Tugaloo College.

To: Former MSU Head Coach Sylvester Crooms on being inducted into the University of Alabama Sports (Football) Hall of Fame.

Prayers and concern for: Iva Dee Bondurant, Earline Mitchell, Greg Butler, Billy Lewis, Lynda Harvey and continued concern for Louise, Graham, Robert Runnels, Jimmie M. Lingle, Faye Pruitt and Bobbie (Mrs. Hal) Roland.

Sympathy to the families of: John D. Cooper, Mary D. Cockrell, David Lee McGriff, Charles Gilbert, Nina Hazel “Jimmie” Everett, Sara Sims Mason, Reed Davis and wife Sondra Braddy Davis, Marie Herrington and John Park.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Good Old Days...Grandma had the cure for what ails you with down-to-earth notions and potions. This remedy was used many times for various cuts, abrasions, insect bites.etc. And worked well. “Aunt Katie’s Healing Salve” 1 pound rice bran, 4ounces wax, 1 pint raw linseed oil, 1 pound beef tallow, 1 pound thick Venice turpentine. Mix together (if you are able to find the ingredients this day in time) and heat slowly. Boil till all is well-blended.

Sounds like a winner to this writer, because as a child my “Great Aunts, Mary Miles and Maggie Smith’s Salve” cured infections in two of my fingers on my right hand, one a puncture wound and the other an abrasion. Following many trips to our favorite local doctor and many minor surgical procedures, prescription ointments, creams, bandages, etc. they took advantage of their common knowledge one evening during an overnight visit with them. A mixture of scraped salt pork and turpentine secured with a “stall” (handmade soft cotton glove like finger coverings) provided a remarkable cure within 12 hours. Believe me, I kept a personal supply of the “Miracle Cure” in a penny match box for the rest of my childhood...It Worked!

Now if you take this “Good Old Days” remedy for granted, I have a nice plot of ocean front property in Arizona to sell you. For Wart Removal #1-Old Black Hen Miracle-Make wart bleed. Put one drop of blood on 7 grains of corn. Feed all 7 to an old black hen. Wart Removal #2-Black String Surgery-Tie one knot in a black string for every wart you have. Put in fence post or stump to rot. When it does, your warts will be gone.

Oral Hygiene-Woodsy toothbrushes-Early explorers in the United States used peeled dogwood twigs as toothbrushes. It was thought the quinine contained in the wood would strengthen and whiten teeth.

Emergency Relief- for toothache-If nothing else is available, split a raisin in half, cover with black pepper, and put on your tooth.