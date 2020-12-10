Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution dates are Friday, December 11 and Friday, December 18 at Morton United Methodist Church from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

A word of appreciation goes out to Mayor Gerald Keeton, to grounds crew of the city, event coordinator, Lexie Thompson Covington, Whitney Thompson Riley (reader) and entertainment by the Morton High School carolers directed by Ethan Martin. This event beautifully carried out the spirit of Christmas with both secular and religious content. Citizens of the Morton area are truly blessed to have caring leadership and talent intent on bringing “Good Vibes” into our lives.

A sense of pride is reflected in the administration, staff and students at Bettye Mae Jack Middle School for the newly landscaped entrance in front of the office. This project sponsored by the City of Morton Beautification Committee was due to efforts of Nicholas Meeks with Great Southern Homes, Scott County Supervisors (local beats-Steven Crotwell and Johnny Harrell), Billy Meeks, Mike Hines, Miles Porter and Donavon Alford.

Alerted by Ann Rector, citizens are reminded that burning a blue light on your premisis (front view) will show your support of the police, first responders, firemen/ women and of course, all members of the armed forces and national guard.

Congratulations to: Zackery McMillan on being chosen as a Scott County Career Technology Center Outstanding Student for the first nine weeks in his studies of Industrial Technology. He was nominated by his instructers, based on performancein their program area as well as attitude, character and citizenship.

To: Dr. Michael “Mike” McMullan on being featured in “The Upside” section of the Clarion Ledger. The UMMC professor of medicine and division director of cardiology, is a native of Newton County, the son of Raymond and Lois McMullan, instructors at East Central Community College where Raymond was dean of admissions and Lois chaired the math department. The focus of the article was his demonstration of his deep faith demonstrated in the loves and pizza Wednesdays hosted by Mike and his wife Missy. They have students from the University of Mississippi Medical School visit in their home for food and Bible Study.

Inspired by his youngest sister (a downs syndrom infant) who passed away 40 years ago from congenital heart problems, common to those children, at only 2 ½ years of age. This prompted him to concentrate on those who can benefit from present day surgery and treatment to have better health and longer lives.

He is also a survivor of a near fatal accident which strengthened his faith and hasn’t stopped him from continuing to participate in marathons (one ultra marathon) challenging his heart, lungs and legs from Mount Rushmore to New York, from Boston to Big Sur.

Prayers and concern for: Ray Barnes, Roseanne Lynn, Jack Myatt and continued concern for Pat Tadlock, Robin Warren, Sam Latham (request of the Mel Rolands) and all COVID-19 patients.

Sympathy to the families of: Deborah Lee Lang, Robert Bolon “Bobby” Tadlock, Jr., Kay Pettis Morgan, James C. “Jimmy” Cooksey, Deborah (Debby) Hall Mccrory, Paul Richard “Richie” Bridges, Hi Haralson Sorey, Roger Ruffin, Josephine “Jenny” Mones Frazier, Joe Louis Beeman, Dorothy Coghlan and Bill Dickson (former basketball coach at MHS).

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As we enter the season of Advent in preparation for the birth of Jesus, we realize that this year 2020 has been a very challenging one. However faith has fortified believers throughout the trials and gives hope for a better future. So, with this encouragement, I would like to share inspiration provided by my friend Dr. Emma York, author/poet.

The Birth of the King

There was no room in the inn

For the virgin to give birth,

To our savior, THE KING,

Who now reigns over Heaven and Earth

Wrapped in a swaddling band.

The precious Savior lay,

In a lowly manger bed,

Filled with fodder and hay.

Three Wise Men, following the faraway star,

That shown in the East so bright,

Traveled from afar,

During that Holy Night.

An angle of the Lord appeared,

Beneath the guiding light and

Watched over them as they neared

That silent wonderous site.

Then they meekly kneeled,

Beside the stable stall,

To worship the newborn King

Sent by God to save us all.