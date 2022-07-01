Announcements: Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club will hold the first general meeting of 2022 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Morton Public Library beginning at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Independence UMC wishes to express appreciation to Bro. Scott Mangum for presenting the Sunday, January 2 sermon to the congregation in the absence of Rev. Ryan McGough.

Congratulations to: Johnnie Mae Jones on the celebration of her 80th Birthday Anniversary. Still serving her customers at her register at Fairway Foods on that very day. Throughout Johnnie’s working career she has been local residents favorite employee of whatever business in town she graced with her work ethic, knowledge of her responsibilities and friendliness. May she continue to check out groceries, in the proper way, for many more birthdays. Personal admiration to Johnnie Mae, an inspiration “to keep on keeping on”.

Prayers and concern for: Paul Ray Thompson, Kippy Stegall, Neely and Macy Brunt of Brandon (nieces of Florence Measells), Matt Corral ( Ole Miss QB-injured in the Sugar Bowl game), Justin Corley (request of Theresa Keller) and continued concern for Albert McKeller and Keith Keller.

Sympathy to the families of: Glenda Greene, Robert Earl Wade, Truman Bell, Ernest Lee, Regina Gray Pettus, Sister of Pat Jolly (Katherine) and Sandra Roberts.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Mel, Frisky and Brian Roland enjoyed a jaunt with the RV to Southaven from which they visited Beth Boozer Churchwell and her son Stan who is visiting her in her Whitehaven neighborhood/Memphis. He has been in town for several weeks from his residence in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Mel and Brian attended the Liberty Bowl game while Frisky, Beth and Stan watched on TV and enjoyed snacking and chatting about the many memories from their childhood and sharing updates on the next generation of family members.

Kelly Nash and his family report really-really enjoying a Holiday Cruise aboard the Carnival Valor Ship to Cosumel, Mexico. Kelly, his daughter Misty, grandson Topher, son Benji and spouse Andria and children Tyler and Daisy, also Andria’s sister Cherri were the celebrants. Misty and Topher had beach fever and went on a Port O Call adventure to Mr. Sancho’s Beach Resort while Benji’s family visited Cosumel’s shops and attractions. Kelly enjoyed mostly good food, entertainment and R and R aboard the ship.