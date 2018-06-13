Morton News

Announcements: There will be a Scott County Livestock Association Meeting on Tuesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott County Extension Office. A board meeting will follow shortly after the Association meeting. Brian Wilkerson will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs. Side dishes and desserts will be needed. For more details/topics to be discussed, call 601-469-4241.

The next We Care Mission Food Distribution in June will be held on Friday, June 22 at Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Congratulations to: Scott County native, Dr. Christopher Gilmer on being named president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Following many outstanding undergraduate/graduate opportunities and instructing stints, he founded the Research Alliance on Improving Schools in Mississippi, which is aimed at building a higher education pathway for rural students. He is also founder of the National Institutes for Historically Underserved Students. Personal best wishes to Chris from this columnist as his talent was apparent and was enjoyed many years ago when it was our family’s pleasure to attend several stage productions in which Chris had roles at both ECCC and Forest Community Arts.

To: Both Ivan Kiani and Bethany White on receiving awards at the 2018 Mississippi Angus Association Meeting and Banquet. Ivan won breeder and Bethany won exhibitor of the MS bred champion bull, KIANI 291 Brilliance 475 at the Mississippi State Fair.

To: Also, at the Meeting and Banquet, Melanie Kiani was awarded the Angus Association President’s Award for her support and dedication with the Association.

To: Brenda McCaughn on the announcement of her retirement as Director of Morton Chamber of Commerce following over 35 years of service to the City of Morton through the Chamber. On June 28th she will hand over the reins of “The Chamber” to Lisa Alford, who is a member of the board and the wife of Donovan Alford, presently serving as the board’s president. God speed Brenda in her next endeavors of owning and operating a farm. Before our family returned to our native home, Brenda’s intelligence and hard work ethic was being shared with us as our matriarch, Bennye “Princess” Loeb who was the Morton Public Library manager at that time, touted that young lady’s ability and probable future success. Since coming “Home”, it has been our pleasure to discover the wisdom of this prediction by working with the Chairman and Board of Directors of Morton Chamber of Commerce on many occasions.

To: Christian Hollis of Morton, the son of Andre and Anita Hollis, on attending American Legion Boys State. Not only did he attend he, was elected a representative from the city of Espy. According to the American Legion, “Boys State” is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U. S. high school students.

To: MHS students elected to represent the student body in the activities section of the 2017-18 yearbook. They are: Student Body Officers-Kathryn Reeves, president; Arriana Puckett, vice president; Anna Phillipson, secretary-Mr. and Miss MHS...Dylan Grantham and Kathryn Reeves...Best All Around-Carrington Davis and Kathryn Reeves...Most Likely to Succeed-Hunter Davis and Cassidy Derrick...Class Favorites-Carrington Davis and Taira Warnsley...Most Athletic-Fred Harper and Taira Warnsley...School Spirit-Garret Griffin (Payne the Panther) and Anna Phillipson.

To: Scott County Livestock/Pageant Ambassador 2018, Addison Lindsey-Scott County 4-H Livestock Princess and Tucker 2018 Intermediate Ambassador.

To: Hannah Farris, former resident of Morton, daughter of David and Susan Farris of Brandon, on receiving her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.

To: Madyson Warren of Conehatta, Junior at Newton County High School on playing the role of Kitty, one of the sisters, in the Newton Little theater production of “Pride and Prejudice”. Also to Brianna Parkman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louie Parkman, Jr. on the roles of Housekeeper and Goergianna Darby.

Prayers and concern for: Ruby Mashburn, Randy Eure, Dr. Will Everett of St. Louis (son of Ann and Kevin Everett).

Sympathy to the families of: Stella Mae Waggoner, James Earl Watson, Rev. Doyle Moore, Rachael Lewis Varner Tadlock, Anthony “Tony” Brock (nephew of Charlene Jones Cooper), Diane Scallion of Vicksburg (sister of Pam Holman), Valeria Alita Renfroe, Dora Nell Latham Lindsey, Maxine Lindsey Craig, Eddie Myrtle Moore, Edwin Doyle Brantley, Marlene Anthony and Louise (Mrs. George) Carr (request of the Melvin Rolands).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Barbara Tucker of Starkville met and dined at Ruby Tuesdays restaurant with Betsy Comfort, Frisky Roland, Shirley Sawyer and Kathy Warren while they were at MHV State Council at MSU. Barbara and her spouse Allen are Rolling BullDog RV club friends of the Rolands.

Kathy Warren joined Brent and Teresa Warren for the presentation of the “Pride and Prejudice” production at Newton Little Theater. Madyson (role of Kitty) is the daughter of Brent and Teresa and the granddaughter of Kathy.

Betsy Comfort, Bobbie Hodges, Cathy Johnson, Diane Kirk, Mae Lee, Frisky Roland, Shirley Sawyer, Judy Stegall, Helen Watkins and Kathy Warren attended the May Leader Training/County Council meeting of Scott County MHV. Anita Webb presented an informative program on the importance of proper ventilation for a healthy home and “Easy Breakfast Ideas” with shared breakfast casserole treats and take away recipe brochures. Diane, Frisky, Judy, Helen and Kathy enjoyed their monthly “Dutch Treat” meal/fellowship at Wendy’s prior to the meeting.