Morton News

Happy Birthday:

July 25 Susan Rhodes Black, Paula Chambers, Scottie Williams, Kitty Clarke, Heath Cooper, Margaret Chance, Jennifer Leigh Henderson, Zachary Adams, Randell Posey.

July 26 Brenda Harrison McNeil, Rose Wicker, Ronnie Craig, Jimmy Rogers, Jr., Jeff Long, Sherri Carr, Don Peterson, Tony Eugene Windham, Jill Ferguson, N. C. Mann, Linda Pryor, Christine Searcy, Jennifer D. Monk, Eric Thomas Bishop, Chris King, William Christopher .

July 27 Evan Thompson, Richard Rushing, Joe Anderson, Rev. Curtis Tucker, Gloria Everett, Patsy Roberts, David Graham, Mrs. Fred L. Davis, Mrs. James L. Guyse, Mary Jo Noblin, Evelyn Askin, Spencer Rushing, Randy Gainey, Peggie Wallace, John White.

July 28 Chuck Ueltschey, Denise Derrick, Tom Halford, Eddie Henderson, Cindy Busbea, Patty Allen, Brook Gordin, Stanley Roberts, Pam Rogers, Casey Sharp, Lance Downing, Lizzie Coats, Chris Risher,

July 29 Stella Hutchinson, Nannie Carol Booth, George Gray Townsend III, Gwen Dukes, Nichole Crimm, Mary Adele Austin, Ben Kenna, Michelle Crimm, Kay Howard, Addison Brooke Mahoney.

July 30 Brenda B. Wolf, Tommy Parker, Gene Tabor, Sherry Harris, Kimberly Martin, Kimberly Edmonds, Melanie Cleveland Pinter, Dusty McCaughn.

July 31 Aaron Baker, Barbara Lynn Carpenter, Harlan Crimm, Dina Courtney, Mary Wiggins, Larry Jones, Steve Dukes, Ann Garner, Mickey Perkins, Eugenia Watson, Sherri Fairley, Helen Webb, Jo McCaughn, Kelly Smith, Frankie Richard Daldine

If “Variety is the spice of life,” Irene Martin reports that hers is brimming to the top and spilling over. Within a few weeks’ time, in addition to summer piano students and playing three church services every Sunday, she also played for a revival, a funeral, a family reunion, a rock and roll show and a wedding. Well, so much for a nice, quiet summer!

Former Forest resident Debbie Sahler had “Carpal Tunnel” surgery on her left hand last Wednesday. She recovered nicely from her earlier Carpal Tunnel surgery on her right hand and they anticipate the same success with this procedure...Thanks for keeping her, and Mike, in your thoughts during this recovery period.

Friends and former neighbors in Forest were saddened to learn of the passing early last Thursday morning of Bobby Clements. Visitation was last Friday evening, with services Saturday afternoon at Parkway on Highland colony in Ridgeland. We extend our sympathy to the family and many friends.

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Ricky Wayne Dry, another from our Forest Bearcat family and native of Forest, who passed away last week. Many of you might best remember Ricky, a Mississippi State University grad and service veteran, for his career as a Special Agent with The U.S. Secret Service. So many local residents were excited and proud when our hometown boy was part of the Presidential Protection Details in Washington DC, for Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra VanEtten Dry, of Brandon, sons Jason Cory (Carrie) Dry, of Meadville, Matthew Brett Dry, Brandon, daughter, Angela Renee (Michael) Hoegerl, of Thompson Station, Tennessee, one grandchild, Riley Amber Hoegerl, one sister, Charlotte Dry Walters, nieces, nephews and many friends. Services were held last weekend at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, with burial at the Hillsboro Methodist Church Cemetery.

We had hoped to have received a bit more reunion info in this week’s column; however, our deadline came before many of the listings. We do know that the Nabs and Coke reunion had a great turnout. The dinner, as last year, had a waiting list! Hopefully more details about attendees will be available next week. Plans are already underway for the same July weekend next year at Kats Kave!!

Please send your news to the column’s email address, maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you today!!