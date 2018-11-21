Morton News

Announcements: Morton UMC will present their Christmas Cantata on Sunday, December 2 at 4:30 p.m.

First Baptist church of Morton will present the Cantata “Peace” on Saturday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Kalem UMC will present “O Little Town of Bethlehem” by the adult choir on Sunday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Central MS Regional Libraries (CMLRS) including Morton Public Library will be closed from 12 noon on Wednesday, November 21 and resume regular hours on Monday, November 26. This gives staff time off for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Congratulations to: Those students representing Morton public schools in the District Reading Fair: Division A-Kaden Williams; Division I (digital media)-Ikeon Brown; Division K (digital Media)-Emma Thomas, Morgan McDougal, & Chyler Johnson; Division L- Arian Anderson, & Nhi Vu; Division L (digital media)-Rachael Revette, Mallory Irby & Katie Hines. These students rated First Place in their Divisions and will be eligible to advance to the Regional competition.

To: Morton Elementary School Positive Office Referrals: Brayden Hollis, Jersay Catalan and Brayden Little who were rewarded for outstanding leadership, acting responsibily and being super students.

To: Trinity Hammans on the opportunity to attend Delta Community College and be a member of the Softball team following the signing of a scholarship.

To: Liz Easterling and Frisky Roland on receiving Blue and Overall Sweepstakes on their baked goods at the Creative Christmas annual event. Liz won two with her pie and cake entries; Frisky won in the appetizer category.

To: Art “Honeybee” Davis and Walt Harris on being inducted into the Mississippi State Ring of Honor, with the unveiling of their names on “The Wall” at the football stadium during Halftime Ceremonies.

Prayers and concern for: Dr. Carol Peebles, Jeannie Easterling, Derrick Hudson, Jimmy Dale Miles, Sr., and Larry Sistrunk.

Sympathy to the families of: Lucy Belle Parker Cook, Frances Jean Harrison, Margaret Cooper, Annie Lee (Babb) Hawthorne, Linda Henry Sessums, Buck Kennedy, Danny Lynn Anderson and Jean Evans.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Realizing that there is much travel news with regular season football games coming to a close and Thanksgiving Holidays upon us, it would be difficult to cover all of these “comin’s & goin’s”.

Mel and Frisky Roland attended the reception honoring Art “Honneybee” Davis in recognition of being inducted into the Athletic (football) Ring of Honor. While a student/athlete at Mississippi State he was elected Mr. Mississippi State, Co-Captain of the (then) Maroons team, All-American (Look Magazines All-American-1955), participant in the Blue-Grey Team and Senior Bowl Games. Now a resident of Oregon, Art was a native of Clarksdale, MS. For those who might wonder about the nickname “Honeybee” according to his son Doug, when a baby of about 3 or 4 months old while at the local Dr.'s office, the nurse proclaimed him to be the cutest baby she had ever seen. He was “as cute as a little Honeybee”! That is their story and they plan to stick with it. While on campus they, also, enjoyed attending the men's basketball game (MSU-Long Beach) and the football game (MSU-Arkansas). Had a nice chat with Morton residents, Florence Measels, Marty and Peggy Phillips (Peggy’s daughter is a member of the Famous Maroon Band) and Florence’s son Marcus is on the staff at MSU in the Forestry Department.