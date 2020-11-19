Our community is saddened by the transition of our beloved matriarch, Mrs. Addie Mae Russell, affectionately loved as “MaDear.” Her family was the entire Forest community as she prayed for all and practiced the Golden Rule in all walks of her life.

MaDear was a member of Lynch Chapel U. M. Church and Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Pocahontas, and the mother of nine children, two of whom preceded her to Heaven. She and her late husband, Rev. Eugene Russell, celebrated more than 50 years of marriage prior to his death in 2005. She transitioned at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Bonnie (Melvin) Hodge, where she had resided for the past 15 years. She loved Melvin as her special loving son. Other children surviving her are Sherrie (Bobbie Joe) Spivey, Bettye Russell, Linda Boyd, Addie Rita Russell, Patricia (Gene) Moore, and Eugene, Jr.

We will miss MaDear and we delight in the rich and compassionate legacy she left in her children, church, and community. Visitation is Friday, November 20th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Home. Memorial Grave Side Services are set for Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 a. m. at Lovelady Cemetery. Wolfe Funeral Home in Morton has been entrusted with her arrangements. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mr. Harold Dennis Patrick who transitioned November 6th at the University Medical Center. A beautiful Grave Side Service was held Wednesday, November 11th at the Green Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Wash officiating and delivering his eulogy. Rev. Deno Terrell is the pastor. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his mother, Mrs. Emma Jean Wash-Patrick, and son Harold Patrick. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Thomas Earl Holifield, son of the late Mrs. Clara Holifield, who transpired Thursday, November 12th. Graveside Services will be held this Saturday, November 21st at the Lone Pilgrim Cemetery. Our prayers are with his family. Holifield Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held for Mr. Billy James Lofton at New Chapel Cemetery in Pulaski. Rev. Curtis McAfee officiated and delivered his eulogy at the November 7th Graveside Service where Andrea Williams was the mistress of order. Other participants were Elder Odee Akines and Marie Pace-Lofton. Our prayers are with his children, Shilina Pinkston and LaBillius Lofton. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Mrs. Flo Chambers, Mr. Mitchell and Mrs. Mary Nichols, Mrs. Fannie Bradford, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Mae Jane Kimble, Mrs. Roseann Lynn, and Angel Martinez.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed the homily presented by Father Roberto Mena. He focused on the enigma of the talents (Mt. 24:14-30). These readings are a hymn to work, to activity, and to knowing how to take advantage of our time, because we never know when our time will run out. The talents parable sets the tone for the message that we must use the gifts we have received, not just by spending all our talents, but by multiplying their fruits. He concluded by asking whether we really make all the possibilities we have bear fruit? If so, is this fruit at the service of the Kingdom of God?

Pastor Shirley Wilder, via Facebook and teleconference, requested that we continue to practice safety precautions and pray for each other. In addition to praying for the sick, closed in, educators, elected officials, she asked for special prayer for the Addie Russell family and that we keep our arms around her family. Her subject was “Rising from a Fall” and she referenced Proverbs 24:16. We are not always prepared for a fall but there are instructions on what to do when we fall. Fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge. Once we ask for forgiveness, each of us can rise from a fall. Trust God in and during a fall. God is faithful and will guard us from the enemy — He will never leave us. Avoid being Satan’s hostage because God loves us and we must live in the plans that God has for us. Nobody knows our troubles like God and He can bring us through hardships. We must study and practice the word of God — the righteous will rise and the wicked will stumble. God loves us and will pick us up when we fall.

The youth choir at Little Rock M. B. Church opened Sunday services with “You Thought I Was Worth Saving” and closing devotion with “How Great Is Thou God.” Pastor Sheldon Thomas, during live services, offered prayers for the sick, shut-in, educators, elected officials, and others. His message theme was “The Waiting Room Experience.” He referenced that we wait for doctors in the waiting room and become impatient, but then we realize that there are others in need of the doctor’s attention. The situation is the same as we wait on the Lord to answer our prayers. God is working while we are in the Waiting Room. If you want to doubt and worry less, pray more. Presently and during this pandemic, we are in the Waiting Room and we must shoo away the negative thoughts and treat them like flies at a picnic. We must thank God and model the Samarian who, unlike the nine lepers, returned and thanked God for his healing. Thank God for Salvation (We have done nothing to deserve Salvation) and be still and know that God is in charge.

Congratulations to Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch whose hometown is Booneville, MS and who was the first African American Miss Mississippi USA and the first Miss Mississippi USA to win the title of Miss USA. She is the first African American to hold the title of Miss USA 2020. Her platform is offering special services to children of incarcerated parents. Kudos Miss USA 2020!

Happy birthday greetings to November babies born the last two weeks in November, namely, Brittany McClendon Spivey (19), Tyesha Smith, Keilan Ware, and Lavetta Van Buren (21), Marquita Patrick and Abraham Perez (23), Brett Hollingsworth and Jacendic Nicks (25), Louella McConnell (26), Rev. Henry Patrick and Ephraim Ringo (27), and Dr. Selika Sweet and Francis Patrick (30).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 594: The late Mrs. Helen Owens participated in and represented the U. S. in the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, and the World Universities Games in Moscow.

Quiz Teaser # 595: Which Forest High School and Alcorn University graduate became the first Scott County African American Deputy Chancery Clerk, School Attendance Officer, and Youth Court Administrator?