Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Cliff Levi “Tag” McDonald, a 1967 graduate of North Scott High School (NSHS). He was a member of the mighty Bulldog Football Team (1966-67). Mr. McDonald retired, after 30 years, from the Circus Circus Company in Las Vegas. After retirement, he relocated to his home community on Cliff Armstrong Road. He lost his life in a house fire on November 29th. His parents, Ben and Earline McDonald, and siblings Ella Banks, John V. McDonald, James McDonald and Early B., preceded him in death. He is survived by sister, Mae Ruth McDonald and many nieces and nephews. Fellow classmate Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton fondly remembered him as her campaign manager/body guard as she successfully campaigned for NSHS 1966 Homecoming Queen. The family and Holifield Funeral Home advised that no public memorial services are planned. Please keep the McDonald family in prayer.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Leola T. Chapman who was memorialized Saturday, December 12th at the Little Rock M. B. Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Please keep the family of Mr. Robert Archie Morris in your prayers. His memorial services were held Saturday, December 12th at Pleasant Hill M. B. Church in Morton. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial Graveside Services were held Saturday, December 12th for Mrs. Betty Parker Odom at Murray Temple Rebirth Church of God in Christ Cemetery. Rev. Timothy Croft officiated and delivered the eulogy. Other program participants included Mesdames Henrietta Johnson, Annie Eva Odom, and Rita Parker Johnson. Let us continue to remember her family, especially her children, Thaddeus and Tommy Estes, and siblings, Cassandra Parker Flanagan, Gregory, Freddie, and Ronnie Parker, in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

We continue to keep the family of Mrs. Lula Mae Fountain in our prayers. Mrs. Fountain transitioned November 27th at her home surrounded by her family. Memorial services were held December 1st at Mt. Olive M. B. Church with Pastor Charles E Bell officiating and delivering her eulogy. Other program participants were Revs. Anthony Robinson, Herman Fountain, Rochelle Wright and Floyd McConnell, R. C. Williams, Tammy Lewis, Charlene Fountain, Louella McConnell, and Jamal Roberts. Our prayers are with her children, Earlie Bridges, Frances Fountain, Gwen Fountain, Linda Lewis, and Leon Fountain. Please keep her family in your prayers. Wolf Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges.

The Scott County Alumni JSU Chapter met via zoom on Thursday, December 10, 2020. President Wayne Gray presided. Fundraising projects were discussed. The January 2021 meeting will be announced later.

Parishioners at St Michael Catholic Church celebrated the third Sunday of Advent, traditionally called “Gaudete (Rejoice) Sunday”, with the lighting of the 3rd Advent Candle of Joy. Father Roberto encouraged us to joyfully welcome the coming of Jesus and become people of hope. Advent invites us to live the same joy and enthusiasm that Mary proclaimed in the “Magnificat” because of all the beautiful work God performed in her. Happiness is the secret of a Christian — it is a privilege from God, a gift of the Holy Spirit, and is characteristic of God’s Kingdom. In closing, he encouraged us to dedicate time to prepare our interior, our spirit, and our prayer life.

Pastor Shirley Wilder welcomed members of her Lynch Chapel U. M. Church family and friends to the Lynch Chapel Worship Service. She shared her message by Facebook Live Stream and telephone conferencing. The topic of her message was “There is Joy in Knowing God.” Her scripture reference was Psalm 126. In her usual style, she closed with her rendition of “God Has Smiled on Me.’

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas delivered his message via YouTube. Prayers were requested for those facing health challenges and for peace and an end to the pandemic. His subject was “Qualify the Soil before you Sow your Seed.” He referenced the following: Whatever we put in our lives, make sure it is good; There are different types of soil so make certain we get the right type; God has to loosen our grip to change us; He has plans already prepared for us – Let go and let God; Pray that God stirs the nest to prepare us for the next adventure in our lives; Learn how to stand under the authority of God and be guided by the Holy Spirit; We must have a strong prayer life – Listening and Talking to God; and Don’t get ahead of God because nothing will go our way.

The Scott County MHV Club sponsored a Grab and Go Goody Bag Give-Away for club members Wednesday, December 9th at Gaddis Park. Anita Webb served as Santa and her helper-elves were Liz Easterling and Christina Mangum. A good time was had by all.

Our prayers continue to be with Mrs. Victoria Gray who participated in a gene trial for sickle cell disease in Nashville in July, 2019. She was the first patient in the sickle cell study which was sponsored by CRISPR Therapeutics in Switzerland and Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Massachusetts. We referenced her plight in our May, 2019 column. Since her treatments, she has weaned herself from pain medications she depended on to manage her symptoms. Mrs. Gray is a member of the Legacy Parental Liaison Committee and has served as a Legacy Volunteer/Change Agent for the past 6 years. Two of her children, Change Agents Jadasia and Jaden Wash participate in the Legacy Summer Reading Camp, Mentoring Program, and Tutorial Program. She made front page news recently with the Clarion Ledger!

We enjoyed receiving and reading “The 69 Reporter” (East Scott High School Class of 1969) newsletter. Kudos to class member Howard Rambsy of Jackson, TN for the great work in preparing and editing this publication. It is most informative and historic. It was good to speak with him and share historic tidbits. A copy of Volume 2, Number 5 is available for reading at the Legacy Administrative Office and Slaughter Library.

Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Meridian Alumnae Chapter enjoyed their 19th Annual Sisterhood Breakfast Saturday, December 12th. The celebration was via zoom and more than 25 sorors participated and enjoyed the fun and hospitality. Each soror prepared breakfast and shared photos of their homecooked meal. Among those Deltas participating were Constance Olivia Burwell and Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Season’s greetings from the Deltas.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during December 19 – 24, 2020, namely, LaToya Watts and Izaveon Burns (19), Tomeka Smith, Jean Garcia and James “Tre” Burwell, III (20), Shelia Burks, Chad Jones, Linda Ormond, and Nurvit Leal (21), Georgia Hardin (22), Betty Laster and Victomasi Robinson (23) and Christopher Ficklin and Verna Myers (24).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 598: Dr. Eugene Owens received five degrees after graduation from East Scott High School and later became the first African American Superintendent of the Laurel School District.

Quiz Teaser # 599: In what year did the first African American students graduate from the Morton Attendance Center?