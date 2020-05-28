Pleasant Hill News

By PEGGY LEWIS,
  • 534 reads
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 10:35am

Victory One Step at a Time

Announcements: Events scheduled for Excel Community and Learning Center; Rummage Sale June 4th and 5th doors will open at 8:30, no children under 16. Sanitizer will be provided, wear mask, limited to 10 people at a time.

Scott County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is schedule for July 25, 2020. Tickets to go on sale July 1st.

SCSD has resumed their Grab and Go meals. Meals will be available on Mondays and Wednesday Free to children 18 years and younger. Adults can purchase meals for $3.50 each. Monday two breakfast meals and two lunches; Wednesday three of each. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Exact change is required.

On May 24, 2020 our live message by Rev. Marcus McDougle Scriptures reference Proverbs 22:29 with the subject; Stay Diligent.

A Sheena Miles Memorial Nursing Scholarship Program has been set up. Donations are accepted at the Bank of Morton.

Continued prayers: for our readers who are facing health challenges, Rev. Jeff Stingley Mrs. Doretha Sturgis and Tabitha Medders. Don’t forget our bereaved families.

Food For Thought: When God led His people into the Promised Land, He did so step by step. If He had allowed them to destroy their enemies at once, the land would have been too difficult to manage. So, He allowed some of the enemies to remain for a time in order to maintain the land. In doing so, God taught His people to trust Him step by step.

During this COVID-19 Pandemic, God is saying to us trust Me, you will get through this one day at a time, one step at a time. Just know that I am God I will never leave you nor will I forsake you.

Be Safe…

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847.

Opinion:

Graduation Day
When he was senior in high school, a friend of mine’s son and some of his buddies decided to go... READ MORE
The old smokehouse
We asked for it, we got it
Letter to the Editor
Desperate times, desperate measures
Hang in there

Obituaries

Elvin Hammons, Jr.
Elvin Hammons, Jr, age 90, a resident of Forest, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 following an extended... READ MORE
Olivia (Peggy) McGough Williams
Glenda B. Comans
Mildred Elizabeth Loper
Rebecca “Becky” Duncan Beard
Rev. J.O. Walker

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.