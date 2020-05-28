Pleasant Hill News

Victory One Step at a Time

Announcements: Events scheduled for Excel Community and Learning Center; Rummage Sale June 4th and 5th doors will open at 8:30, no children under 16. Sanitizer will be provided, wear mask, limited to 10 people at a time.

Scott County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is schedule for July 25, 2020. Tickets to go on sale July 1st.

SCSD has resumed their Grab and Go meals. Meals will be available on Mondays and Wednesday Free to children 18 years and younger. Adults can purchase meals for $3.50 each. Monday two breakfast meals and two lunches; Wednesday three of each. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Exact change is required.

On May 24, 2020 our live message by Rev. Marcus McDougle Scriptures reference Proverbs 22:29 with the subject; Stay Diligent.

A Sheena Miles Memorial Nursing Scholarship Program has been set up. Donations are accepted at the Bank of Morton.

Continued prayers: for our readers who are facing health challenges, Rev. Jeff Stingley Mrs. Doretha Sturgis and Tabitha Medders. Don’t forget our bereaved families.

Food For Thought: When God led His people into the Promised Land, He did so step by step. If He had allowed them to destroy their enemies at once, the land would have been too difficult to manage. So, He allowed some of the enemies to remain for a time in order to maintain the land. In doing so, God taught His people to trust Him step by step.

During this COVID-19 Pandemic, God is saying to us trust Me, you will get through this one day at a time, one step at a time. Just know that I am God I will never leave you nor will I forsake you.

Be Safe…

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847.