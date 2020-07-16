Attitudes

Announcements: Scott County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been changed to April 24, 2021 at Roosevelt State Park. Morton inductees are Edgar Simpson, Shay Hodge, Rex Keeton, and McKinley Kincaid.

Excel Community and Learning Center will be holding a free health screening on July 19th 12:30-3:00 courtesy of UMMC Community Health Program and Dr. Penman. Voter Registration will also be available.

Excel Community and Learning Center Is holding a Summer Camp for students that have completed grades K-5. Camp dates will be Monday-Friday, July 6-24 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Cost $35 per child and $30 for each additional child in the family. For more information call 601-732-1800.

If you are interested in some online classes ECCC is offering several online classes during their July 2020 term. For more information call 601-732-1800.

Congratulations To: Marie Lewis-Harper on her retirement. Thirty-two years with River Oaks Hospital. (sister-law of Peggy Lewis)

On July 12, 2020 our live message was by Rev. Marcus McDougle.Scriptures reference 1st Corinthians 12:10 Psalm 119: 66 with the subject; The nature of discernment.

Continued Prayers For: Our friends, community and love ones.Rev. Bernard Mitchell, Laverne Davis, (hospital) Tabitha Medders (heart & kidney transplant list). Continue to keep our bereaved families in our prayers.

Food For Thought: Our attitudes WOW!! What is attitude anyway? It is the mental state or position we take regarding our life and affairs. Our attitude forms every event in our life, whether we realize it or not. Every, day, our attitude is challenged by other people and by external factors. Will you allow a negative person to ruin your day, make you lose your cool, or force you to give up on your dreams? Remember your dreams are just that yours. When we are face with the temptation to slide into a negative mindset we should declare silently, “No one is home.” In other words, just because someone else has issues doesn’t mean we have to subscribe to them.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines…

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847. I would love to hear your news.