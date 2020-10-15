Spiritually Prepared

Announcements: Election Day, is approaching everyone please exercise your right and go cast your ballot for your chosen candidates.

Mississippi State Fair is open until October 18, 2020.

On October 11, 2020 Pleasant Hill M. B. Church service was live and physically in the building. Rev. Marcus McDougle brought the message. Scripture reference Hebrews 4:12-16 with the subject What God’s word can do for you.

Prayers and Concern: For our sick and shut-in.

Food For Thought: There is no substitute for spiritual preparation. Spiritual preparation equips us for unforeseen crises. We all know things happen and when we are not prepared the consequences can be so much worse. If we are spiritually prepared when a crisis comes, we will not have to try to develop instantly the quality of relationship with Christ that can sustain us.

If we suddenly have an opportunity to share our faith with an unbeliever we will be equipped to do so. If we enter a time of worship spiritually prepared, we will not miss an encounter with God. If We are spiritually filled when we meet a person in sorrow, we will have much to offer. We need to developed a daily habit of prayer and Bible study, so we will be equipped for whatever life brings.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

