Church Anniversary

Announcements: If you are looking to earn your High School Diploma. The Youth Challenge program, located at Camp Shelby might be for you.

The Theme for the Christmas Parade this year is No Place Like Home For Christmas. It has not been decided yet if this event will go on. A meeting will be held to decide later in November. Cookies with Santa will not be held this year.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for November are the 13th and 20th at Morton United Methodist Church, 39 Church Street, Morton, Mississippi.

Congratulations to: Latorria and Chris White on six years of marital bliss.

Prayers and Concern For: Bennie Kemp, Maureen Minor, Eddie L. Boyd, Hope Townsend, Angel Meyers, Mrs. Arvell Palm and Jean Manning. Sympathy to the families of Greta Pope.

On November 15, 2020 our morning message was brought by Rev. McDougle. Scripture reference Ephesians 3: 14-23 with the subject God Is Able.

Food For Thought: Pleasant Hill M.B. Church “Celebrating the Harvest and Remembering” 1892-2020. Due to COVID, of course our celebration was much different than past celebrations. The message is still the same. Being thankful. This is the appointed time of the year for focusing on the good in our lives. Finding the small blessing that we sometime overlook. Let us not forget the pain that Jesus endured for us. The price he paid for our salvation. We have a lot to be thankful for. For each new morning with it’s light for rest and shelter of the night for health for food for love and friends.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.