Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

We Care Mission Food Distribution for January will be the 8th and 22th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon at the United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations To: Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Lewis 42 years of marital bliss.

Prayers and Concern: For our family and friends who continue to face health challenges Lee Randall, Mary Mays, Sylvia Fortune ICU (cousin of Peggy Lewis) Laverne Davis.

On January 10, 2021 our Sunday School was online only.

Food For Thought: Each day is a new day no matter what trials, difficulties, and sins yesterday brought, the morning, ushers in a fresh experience, a brand-new beginning for believers who seek His forgiveness. All we have to do is accept the gift. Are you letting yesterdays stress keep you up at night? Consider the dawning of the day as an opportunity to begin anew with our heavenly Father. Seek Him in the morning through studying His Word and through prayer, embracing His compassion to be a blessing to others throughout our day.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

