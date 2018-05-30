Pleasant Hill News

Memorial Day it is!

Announcements: Basic Calligraphy Class are being offered at Excel Learning Center in Morton Ms. beginning on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Classes will be held three Tuesdays 6:00-7:30 from May 22 to June 5th. Fee for the class is $25. For more information 601-732-1800.

Also, Summer Camp will be offered. Call for more information.

The Scott County Women’s Auxiliary will present their 16th Annual Hat and Tea Show to be held on June 9th 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the District Building.

MT. Carmel M.B. Church will be in Revival this week.

Morton Vocational/Bettye Mae Jack School Reunion July 5, 6, and 7 2018 for more information call Johnnie M Jones 601-732-6564 John Kennedy 601-829-9089 Carl R Lucas 601-366-3134.

Congratulation To: Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Lewis who will be celebrating 26 years of martial bliss on May 29, 2018.

Prayers and Concern For: Bridgett Townsend and Inez Boyd Sympathy to the families of Eliza Griggs and Eddie Graffree.

Food For Thought: Memorial Day — For most is a three-day weekend, filled with bar-b-que’s and picnics. A time to get away from the normal humdrum of the week. For others it’s the beginning of summer, a time to look towards the long lazy days and a time to plan your summer get-away. Though for some, Memorial Day holds a different meaning. It is a day unlike any other. People come together in their communities, towns etc., to place flowers and flags on the graves of those who have given their all for our country. Let’s pause and reflect on those that gave their lives, so that we may continue to live in freedom. As we observe this Memorial Day let’s offer our soldiers love, and hope. We ask God to bless them in all their endeavors and may his peace be with them.