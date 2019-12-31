Ringgold News

Happy New Year 2020!

Why do the years go by so fast? I always thought that time was supposed to slow down as we age. Boy, was I wrong! By the time we get used to changing the new 2020, 2021 will be just around the corner.

I hope You have had a Merry Christmas and will be welcoming the new year with expectations of a blessed life. For many I know, with sickness and loss of loved ones during the holidays, it is hard to go forward. My sympathy to all that are touched by these heart aches! Prayer is the answer, God is good, all the time!

During the annual Christmas lighting ceremony, President Trump began to tear up. Moments later, President Trump stood up and said, “Christmas is truly the Celebration of the Wonderful Jesus child Blessed Be HIS name! That is our President. Thank you God!

Remind the Democrats that since Trump was impeached in the House and not the Senate, he can run two more times for President! The U.S. Constitution states that if a President is impeached by the House but not the Senate, that person’s term is nullified and they are eligible to run for office two more times.

I noticed that Miss Care Nursing Home in Morton put out a “Closed to Visitors” bulletin this past week. This was done because of the flu. Mississippi is one of the states on the list for high cases of the flu. Tips for Avoiding the flu were posted recently on a website. Swab inside of each nostril with Triple Antibiotic cream, or gel before leaving your home. (Most germs enter the system through breathing). I know teachers that do this with Vick’s Vapor Rub.

The shootings in churches around our country keeps happening in alarming numbers. “Dallas, Texas, Tarantino County Sheriff, Bill Wayflourn said “Sunday was a horrific day in our county. But, let me remind you, good people rose up and stopped it from getting worse! We’re all hurting right now and I just want your prayers for everybody at this time!” (My feeling is law abiding citizens should be able to “carry” in every state with approved permits!)

That is the reason they carry in Philadelphia, Pa. “Fed Ex driver was shot in abdomen during a robbery on Tuesday, but was able to fire back, with his own weapon, and kill the man suspected of attacking him.”

Did you see, last week, that Madison County Deputy, Brad Sullivan, was carried to his home. He was released from Methodist Rehabilitation of Jackson. He was escorted to his home,in Flora, by a police motorcade. He was shot and severely wounded after responding to a 911 call in September 2019. Let’s be praying for his continued recovery!

“Last week there were 36.82 million deer hunters running around with guns. — Not one mass shooting took place.”

Worrying won’t stop the bad stuff from happening, it just stops you from enjoying the good!

“Lord, awaken your people out of apathy and help us to stand against the attacks of Satan against our Nation. Forgive us for our passivity. May no weapon of the enemy prevail against our Nation, but may every one of those weapons come to naught against our Shield and Deliverer!

Pilgrim to Indian — We will help you to survive the harsh winter. In return, you agree to take back Elizabeth Warren!

I am old enough to remember when mentally ill people were put in hospitals, not in Congress!

Y’all pray for us here in the South. Ain’t nothing wrong, we just don’t know what to wear! We are having summer. Carter’s Jewelry, in Jackson, was going to give all customers, that purchased jewelry before Christmas, their money back if it snowed on New Year’s Day. I wonder now if they think they wasted the money they paid for the insurance to cover that promise?

Aubrey Rigby shared “For All Those Born Before 1945” We hit the scene when there were 5 and 10 cents stores (where you bought things for 5 and 10 cents). For one nickel you could ride a streetcar, make a phone call, buy a RC Cola or enough stamps to mail one letter and two postcards. You could buy a Chevy Coupe for $600, but who could afford one — a pity too, because gas was 11 cents a gallon.

We were married first and then lived together. How quaint can you get? In our time, closets were for clothes, not for coming out of. Bunnies were small rabbits and rabbits were not Volkswagens. Designer Jeans were scheming girls named Jean or Jeanne, and having meaningful relationships meant getting along with our cousins.

In our day, cigarette smoking was fashionable, grass was mowed, Coke was a cold drink and Pot was something you cooked in. Rock Music was a Grandma’s lullaby and AIDS were helpers in the Principle’s office. We were the last generation that was so dumb as to think you needed a husband to have a baby! No wonder we are so confused and there is such a generation gap today, but we survived! (This is only some of the tidbits before 1945 and if younger readers need some explanations on some of this, just check with us older folks!)

My wish for 2020 is that friends and family will be happy, have good health, no drama, less stress and more peace. Have a blessed week!