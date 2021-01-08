Happy New Year 2021!

There is so much happening in Washington, D.C. that it puts a dark cloud, 0n what should be a joyful time. When Congress opened the 117th session, the opening prayer was given by democratic congressman, Emanuel Cleaver. He is a United Methodist Pastor and concluded his prayer “in the name of the Monotheist God, Brahama, and god known by many different things” (with ‘Brahama referring to the primary creator god in Hinduism.). Then he bizarrely finished his prayer “AMen...and AWoman.”

Nancy Pelosi was given her speaker’s position back...again! She wanted to impeach Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine. What’s the punishment for withholding aid to the American people? Do other countries ever send us money from their stimulus packages? Asking for a friend! We should know how the voting went in Georgia by Wednesday. I wonder how many ballots will be cast over the number of registered voters?

A politician who adds anything to a Stimulus Bill, not directly related to the Pandemic, is no better than someone who loots during a natural disaster! 100% of the Stimulus Bill is taxpayers money, 14% is going to taxpayers and 86% is not!!

Five of the best sentences: “(1). You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity; (2) What one person receives without working for, another person must work without receiving; (3). The government can’t give anybody anything that the government doesn’t take from somebody else; (4). You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it; (5) When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good, because somebody is going to get what they work for — that is the beginning of the end of any nation!”

“How about that....,” woman said, “My brother starved to death because he couldn’t find his food stamp card.” She said, “I know, I hid it under his work boots.”

“Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we’ll spend our sunset years telling our children’s children what it was like in the United States where men were free!

Eight rules of George Washington Carver. “Be clean inside and out; neither look up to the rich or down to the poor; Lose, if need be, without squealing; Win without bragging; Always be considerate of women, children and older people; Be too brave to lie; Be too generous to cheat and take your share of the world and let others take theirs!”

How we think shapes how we live, so it’s crucial we learn how to stop spinning thoughts and fall prey to toxic thinking patterns.

We’re not all in the same boat. We are in the same storm. Some have yachts, some canoes and some are drowning. Just be kind and help whoever you can.

We know many people that are sick. I missed naming some of these last week. Prayers needed for Tanner Fortenberry, Debbie Henderson, Amy Walker Lott, Nancy Myers, Johnny Beaver, Crystal Dolan, Harmon Latham, Hutson Hollingsworth, Charlotte Bell, Jerry Cooper, Patricia Butler, Basil and Yolander - Mike Rigdon’s sister, David Hartman, Chasity Bruce, Jack Mayatt and Jake Nester. Sincere sympathy to the families of Roger Wooten and Bob Hodges in the loss of loved ones.

Saw this advertisement recently. — “Urgent New Home Wanted: I have Bella, an 8-week-old German Shepard Puppy as a surprise for my wife. However, it turns out that she’s allergic to dogs. So, I am urgently looking to find her a new home! I don’t want any money, just free to a good home. Her name is Angie. She’s 45 years old, a beautiful and caring woman who drives. She’s a good cook, good with kids and always keeps a clean house!”

“Never laugh at your wife’s choices. — You’re one of them!”

My ‘going out’ clothes have missed me so much. I put them on yesterday and they hugged me so tight, I couldn’t breathe! I need to practice social distancing from my refrigerator!

Noticed on the news that a bunch of kids “shut I-55 down on Saturday night.” The video, that they shared, showed them cutting donuts and blocking traffic. Not too smart. Video had tag numbers visible and facial recognition should be easy to arrest quite a few of them. One of them has turned himself in.

This year I’ve been through a lot. There’s been ups and downs that I could easily say, it’s been a bad year, but I’m still here. I’m able to learn, grow and smile past the struggles and count my blessings. So, for that I want to say “thank you” to everyone and everything who’s still in my life!

Thank you Lord for giving me a brand new year ahead. Help me live the way I should as each day I tread. Give me gentle wisdom that I might help a friend. Give me the strength and courage, so a shoulder I might lend. The year ahead is empty. Help me fill it with good things and each day be filled with joy and happiness it brings. Amen

“The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace. (Numbers 6: 24-26).