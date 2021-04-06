Spring is in the air!

He lives, He lives, Christ Jesus lives today. I know He lives, (the grave could not hold Him) He lives within my heart! “Jesus forgave the thief, dangling on the cross, knowing full well the thief converted out of plain fear. He knew he would never study the scriptures, attend a synagogue or church and never make amends to those he had wronged. He simple said, “Jesus remember me” and Jesus promised, “Today you will be with me in paradise.” It was another shocking reminder that grace does not depend on what we have done for God, but rather what God has done for us.” (Phillip Yancey)

One of the most beautiful and best weather days, for Easter, we could ask for. The ice and snow seemed to add an extra boost to most spring flowers. Heat on one day, ceiling fans next day! AC unit will be welcomed very soon! I certainly miss being able to open windows, but pollen is my enemy.

Did you hear that Bruce Willis was in Jackson last week? He was filming a new action movie for Willis Mega fan, Dorsey Carson.

Have you ever been crazy about somebody “Back in the day” only to see them now and think “Glad I missed that ship?”

“Did God lend a hand in freeing the ship Ever Given? After a week of blocking trade, on Monday, a higher tide than normal, brought on by a super moon, helped free the massive container ship. Reportedly, this ship is 20% heavier than the Eiffel Tower. Now the massive backup, of more than 300 cargo ships, can resume passing through the Suez Canal. Thank you God.” (Franklin Graham). This backup caused fuel and other products to go up in price! Do you imagine the prices will go down now? My guess is No! (This massive cargo ship is more than four football field’s long.)

“Got robbed at the gas station the other day. Called the Cops and they asked me if I knew who did it? I said, Yeah, pump #8!”

Major League Baseball is moving the “All-Star Game-out of Georgia over Election Integrity Law. Apparently, you don’t need much intelligence to operate Major League Sports. MLB has decided to move the 2021 All Star game out of Atlanta, Ga. amid protest from activists, who do not like the idea of having to prove who you are to vote in elections.

This group is, also, upset that they cannot be given water while in line to vote! Coca Cola, Delta Airlines and Amazon say they are plotting to leave Ga. because of new voter I.D. Law while doing business with Communist China, that has no elections. Wait a minute, Delta Airlines requires a valid I.D. To fly on their planes?

You need a valid I.D. to buy alcohol - buy a house - open a bank account - get a job - buy cigarettes - purchase a gun. Remind me again Why Voter I.D. Laws are racist?

“Nike announced - “We don’t have any further details to share on pending legal matters, however, we can tell you we Do Not have a relationship with ‘Lil NasX or MSCHF. The “Satan shoes” were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization and Nike is in no way connected with this project!” These shoes contain a drop of blood in its soles. (Only 600 of the limited editions were to be produced and each pair was individually numbered.) The price tag was $1,018 per pair. “The MSCHF lawyers said the majority of the 600 pair’s of shoes have already been shipped, to individual consumers, and rendered Nike’s claim irrelevant!”

Joke for the week. “A new supermarket opened up near my house. It has an automatic water mister to keep the produce fresh. Just before the water goes on, you hear the sound of distant thunder and the smell of fresh rain. When you approach the milk cases, you hear cows mooing and experience the scent of fresh hay. When you approach the egg case, you hear the cluck and cackle and the air is filled with the pleasant aroma of bacon and eggs frying. The veggie department features the smell of fresh buttered corn. I don’t buy toilet paper there!”

Meat loving resistance trampled: Colorado’s Governor Jared Pollis, wanted residents to go a day without meat, but instead spurred a stampede to the Steakhouse. At least 26 of the state’s counties have issue a “Meat in Day” proclamation, since Pollis made his declaration. More than 100 restaurants and vendors are offering specials on burgers, bratwurst and barbecue.

Did you know, not too long ago Starbucks, in an Arizona store, “Booted Police Officers” out of their store? Now they are begging for forgiveness. Too little, too late!!!

Dear Police Officers, you can’t hear us right now because of all the noise, but there are millions of Americans who appreciate you, support you and thank you for your service!!!

I’m proud to announce that I have completed the first item on my ‘Bucket’ list. I bought the Bucket!

I have been asked “Why doesn’t McDonald’s have a flag to fly at half mast, when the ice cream machine is broken?

Have a blessed week and share it with others!