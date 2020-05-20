Sebastopol News

By LINDA L. CORLEY,
  • 57 reads
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:31pm

Church is back in the the building

Sympathy is extended to the family of Daniel Livingston.

Happy birthday to the following: Dale Boykin, Daretha Tate, Daniel Watkins, Rhonda Jones, Sara Burton, Jo Beth Fulton, Katie Corley, Jason Greene, Billy Mack Pace.

Happy anniversary to Tanya and Ricky Boler.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Peggy Hunter, Rhonda Jones, Virginia Gould, Truman Moore, Mylinda Commer,  Ann Clark,  Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Rodney Andrews, Marcia Bassett, Jerry Hardin, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, John Thrash, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Jonathan Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall,  Betty Maxey,  Shelia Towner,  Barney and Mott Green, Kenneth Graham, Shelia Hedrick, Kameron Buffington,  Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion,  Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox,  Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society. If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Ladies the mid-week Bible study on the book of Philippians at Steam Mill Church is cancelled to further notice.

Several churches are back in the building — Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church included. You are welcome to attend morning worship at 10 o’clock on Sunday. No Sunday school or other services during the month of May. Salem is welcoming a new pastor who is now on board. A welcome is extended to Rev. Rodney McInnis and family who are now a part of our church family.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: “Stress comes from trying to do it all on our own. Peace comes from putting it all in God’s hands.”

