Sunday School at Salem Church has resumed at 9 a.m. followed by morning worship service at 9:45. Sunday evening Bible study has resumed at 5 p.m in the fellowship hall. The study is on the book of 1 Corinthians. All are welcome to join any or all services at Salem.

Happy birthday to the following: Buzz Mowdy, Jackson Abel, Dusty Comans, Morgan Brewer, Penny Wright, Debbie Stone, Carr Arthur, and Amy Gilmore.

Belated happy anniversary to Carr and Cynthia Arthur and Jimmy and Nancy Lathem.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Saralan Brown, Joe Boykin, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Peggy Hunter, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Mylinda Commer, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Rodney Andrews, Marcia Bassett, Jerry Hardin, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Jonathan Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kenneth Graham, Shelia Hedrick, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Special prayers for the band of Choctaw Indians who are being greatly affected by the covid virus.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: “If the truth be told, can’t nobody talk about nobody. We all got a past; we all got problems, and we all need prayer.” Addicts in Recovery.