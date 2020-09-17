Happy Birthdays

Happy birthday to the following: D.J. Monk, Davis Killen,D anny Brewer, Joan Gilmore, James Cumberland, Benny Barrett, Tesa Henry, Judy Moulds, Tammy Bennett, Carl Myers, Patricia Rogers, Amanda Dolan, Haley Jolly, Jan Sharp, Holly Summers, Jason Davidson, and Tina Pittman.

Happy belated anniversary to Jeremy and Katie Corley.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kenneth Graham, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church resumed this Wednesday with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.

Bible study each Sunday night at five o’clock in the fellowship hall at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Current study is in I Corinthians. Coming up is a study in “What is your purpose in life?

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: "”Let perseverance be your engine and hope your fuel.”