Bible Study is on Wednesdays

Happy birthday to the following: Carrie Murphy, Patricia Wright, Margaret Billings, Hilda Vanvicle, Katie Wall, Tom Underwood, Ashley Strickland, Ethan King, Paul Sistrunk, Leanne Spangler, Sarah Giampetruzzi, Allyson Easom, Courtney Moore, Sue Ware, Mandy Hoifield.

Happy anniversary to Bryce and Montana McInnis.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Lynda Moorehead, Jamey and Amy Cowgill, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Dylan and Dawson Hankins, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Brenda Creel, Karren Abel, April Finton, Cynthia Arthur, Gayle Brashier, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society.

If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49-@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church has resumed on Wednesdays with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.