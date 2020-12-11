What others see

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. She is undergoing chemo at this time. Her name is Riley Faith.

Also continue to pray for cancer patients, Sarlan Brown and Kyle Bankston.

Events coming up:

Fruit basket preparation, ornament exchange, and finger foods at Salem will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 12.

Weather permitting, Salem will present a Drive Through Nativity on Saturday and Sunday, Dec.19 and 20 from 6-8 p.m. each day.

Happy birthday to the following people: Kasey Palmertree, Shanna Cumerland, Ricky Comans, Katie Mills, Colene McNair.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Jerry Cooper, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Brelie Brown, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Cynthia Arthur, Gayle Brashier, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49-@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church has resumed on Wednesdays with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available.

Thought to ponder: Be who God wants you to be, not what others want to see.