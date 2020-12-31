Welcome 2021!

Bible study resumes at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Come and join us.

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. She is undergoing chemo at this time. Her name is Riley Faith.

Happy birthday to the following people: Brewer McLain, John Anthony, Myesha Patrick, Marinda Comans, Henry Burton, Peggy Brantley, Stacey Smith, Shardae Foley, Nathan McNair, Sara Townsend, Terran King, Nicole McLemore, Linda Grayson.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Gayle Brashier, Jerry Cooper, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis,Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49-@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church has resumed on Wednesdays with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.

Happy New Year. Welcome 2021!!

Thought to ponder: “An inch of time is an inch of gold!!!!”