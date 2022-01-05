Sympathy to All

Sympathy is extended to the family of Carolyn Barber.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Jennings Gilmore.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Laura Edwards.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Zach Parker.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Bryce McInnis, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vancen, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following people: Todd Smith, Tracy Graham, Bethany McElhenney, Macelle Maxes, Destiny Foley, Dempsey McDill, Jordan Alcock, Jessica Dennis, Pam Hudson.

Bible study at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will restart January 16. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Gratitude. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “Pray until your situation changes. Miracles happen everyday so never stop believing in God and His timing.