Sebastopol News

Your job is to lift the fallen

Prayers and concern for the following people: Ty Lofton, Annette Davis, Larry McDill. Shelia Hedrick, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Fred May, Clay Pugh, Shanna Thrash Cumberland, Don Johnson, Hugh Douglas, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Gloria Anderson, Bert Gilmore, Brenda Joyce Abel, April Finton, Becky Mclain,Virginia Gould, Charles Breedlove, Debbie French, Teresa Breedlove, George Fisher, Carleton Thrash, Frances Loper, Ashley Landrum (Aleisa Johnson’s sister), Zack Embry (infant son of Vickie (Powe) and Joseph Embry, Sonny Howell, Johnny and Sue Thrash, Cliff and Evelyn Woods, my sister Gloria Boozer, Charlie Hardin, Sr.

Pray for each other. We all are in need of prayer as we face the difficulties of today’s society.

Happy birthday to the following people: Allen Gunn, Amanda Griffin, Allison Dennis, Sarah Marshall, Wendy Clark, Elizabeth Barney, and Hillary Hancock.

Happy Anniversary to Anthony and Leigh Ann Jackson.

Piggly Wiggly Blood drive will be held Friday, February 23 from 12-6 p.m. MBS Donor coach. Be sure to bring your ID.

Thought to ponder: “Your job is not to judge. It is not to figure out if someone deserves something. Your job is to lift the fallen, restore the broken, and to heal the hurting.”