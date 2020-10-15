Congratulations to Jacqueline Lacy

Good Morning/Evening!

October has been designated as Pastor Appreciation Month; so let's give them their props....

Ephesians 4:11-12 says, “And He gave some, Apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ.'

Apostles are disciples; Prophets speak for God by divine inspiration; Evangelists can speak across different congregations in many places as in revivals.... Now a pastor is the servant, teacher, and overseer of mainly one church; delivers sermons, proclaiming the good news of the Gospel; a guardian, Shepherd of God’s people; called to lead, protect, and govern, through the leading of the Holy Spirit. He wears a lot of “hats” and we need to lift our pastors up in prayer often, as we always want them to pray for us. Their struggles are “real” just as anybody else’s.

This year (2020) has not been easy for any of us, but I feel it has been really stressful for pastors, with them being so devoted and committed to the calling of God on their lives. I offer up a grateful “Thank You” to all pastors near and far; keep standing and know that your work has not been in vain. You have helped many people hold on to their faith in this pandemic; some of your flock and some you may not know, and may never meet, but God sees and hears your efforts and blesses them and you!

I especially thank our Pastor, Rev. Allan Henderson for his love and consistency in safe assembly to guard and deliver the Word to his given congregation at New Beginnings M. B. Church! We love you....

We are in continued prayer for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere, and for the hurricane and fire victims...

Prayer request names —Catherine Shepard, Dessie Evans, Rev. Allan Henderson & 1st Lady Roslind, Joe Townsend, Ruby Anderson, Rob Bobbitt, Donald Haralson, Sandra Odom, John L. Evans, Earlene Williams, Floyzell Williams, Gail Johnson, Douglas Barber, Vickie Rascoe, Robert Kimble, May Hunt, Verbie Lyles, Sandra McClendon, and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families going through the valley of grief: Flowers, Graffenread, Smith, Thames, and Davis families.

We know that God can and will hold all of the families and friends in His caring arms at one time, His shoulders are wide enough to accommodate all heads.

Congratulations to Mrs. Jacqueline Lacy on her passing required tests and becoming a Registered Health Information Technician! She is the daughter of Mrs. Sarah Townsend.

Have a great week and practice loving everybody as Jesus (our oldest brother) loves us.....