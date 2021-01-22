Hang it on the Cross

Good Morning/Evening!

I was asked through social media on Sunday to join in a million text prayer asking the Lord to slow and stop the Covid-19 virus; and to turn the hearts of our government leaders toward Him instead of themselves. Let me state for the record that I have been praying all along for the healing of hardened hearts and opening of blinded eyes to the real enemy (Satan)! I will continue to pray for our country and our families concerning the virus and the evil that lurks in the darkness waiting to strike at any sign of weakness. This is not a text but I am asking those of you that will to join in this prayer for restoration of our lands and the love commanded in the Bible; and the refreshing of spirits to those who have suffered a loss due to the virus and other illnesses.

Be a hand that reaches out. Be a smile for those who have no reason to smile. Be a light for those who live in darkness. If you see someone falling behind, walk beside them. If you see someone being ignored, find a way to include them.

We are in united prayer for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere, and their caregivers, Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard, May Hunt, Calvin Patrick, Rev. A. Henderson, Rev. W. Griffin, Rev. L. Weathers, Bo Man White, Mary Jones, Nancy Derricks, John L. Evans & Family, Nancy Hughes, Betty Flowers, Dorothy Tullos, Wesley Lewis, Birdie Sue Patrick & Family, and all Covid patients.

Prayer of comfort and peace for all families in bereavement; Taylor-Lacy; Craft; Odom-Triplett; Cole-McBeath; Lofton; Patrick; Sharp; and Chambers.

If you have a secret sorrow, a burden or a loss, an aching need for healing..Hang It On The Cross. If worry steals your sleep and makes you turn and toss, If your heart is feeling heavy....Hang It On The Cross. For Christ has borne our brokenness and dearly paid the cost to turn our trials to triumphs....Hang It On The Cross...

God is willing and able to handle all our cares!

Wishing a Happy Anniversary to Mr. Randy & Mrs. Cathia Coleman!!