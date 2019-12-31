Union Grove/ Steele News

Gospel Explosion coming February 1

Please come out and join us at Union Grove United Methodist Church for our Annual Usher Day Program on January 26, 2020. The program will take place during worship service that starts at 11:00 a.m.

Also, we will be hosting a Gospel Explosion on February 1, 2019 at Union Grove. There will be praise dancers, soloist and choir performances. Special Guest Jamaal Roberts who appeared on BET’s Sunday Best will also perform. This event starts at 5:00 p.m. We pray that you come out and worship with us.

Sylvester United Methodist Church will host it’s Black History Program on February 16 during worship service that starts at 11 a.m.

Happy New Year to everyone. I hope everyone has a great and prosperous new year.

A word from Pastor Marcus Mann: If the Lord God gave His Son Jesus for us, why do we think He would not give us anything else that we need? He already met our greatest need — the forgiveness of sins, eternal life, reconciliation to Himself — through His Son Jesus. So, why would we think He wouldn’t give us lesser things that we need?

Why do we think He won’t give us healing for our bodies when we need it? Why would we think that He would withhold any provision that we need? Why would we think that He wouldn’t give us strength in weakness, help in hardships, peace in the storm, grace for life’s journey, hope when all hope looks lost, and so on?

Is it because we don’t think that He really loves us? Is it because we don’t think He really cares? Is it because we don’t trust His promises or believe His word? He already proved His love by sending His Beloved Son — the One who was most precious to Him, the One that He loved greatly, the One who has always been with Him — to die for us.

He already proved He cares by not letting us stay lost but instead providing a way for us through Jesus. He already proved He keeps His promises and is true to His word by fulfilling His word through Jesus. Why can’t we then believe and trust Him to give us all things that we need?

Enjoy your day. The Lord already proved He loved us by sending Jesus to die for us. If He took care of our greatest need through Jesus, why do we think He wouldn’t provide for our lesser needs as well?